TCU vs. Arkansas State Score Predictions from KillerFrogs Staff

TCU vs. Arkansas State Score Predictions From the KillerFrogs Staff

See the KillerFrogs staff’s score predictions and where the season standings sit as TCU prepares to host Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Frogs got what they needed last Saturday against Grambling State: a dominant win. TCU will look to carry that energy into this Saturday as it hosts Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

TCU enters the matchup looking for its second straight victory following its 63–7 win over Grambling State. The Red Wolves also stand at 1–1 this season.

Here are the KillerFrogs staff score predictions for TCU vs. Arkansas State.

All 14 staff members listed below have TCU winning by a wide margin, with the average score landing at 45–15 in favor of the Horned Frogs. This week, JD Andress, who has one closest prediction on the season, forecasts the largest margin with a 59–10 TCU victory. Nobody has Arkansas State finishing within 10 points of the Frogs.

Every staff member has TCU scoring at least 38 points.

The Horned Frog offense clicked last week, and our staff thinks the Frogs will do the same this week. Still, as a closer look at the Grambling State win showed, there are areas to clean up.

Let’s take a look at everyone’s prediction for this matchup.

Week 2, 2026 Grambling State Tigers at TCU Horned Frogs | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

TCU vs. Arkansas State Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (1–1, one closest prediction): TCU 48–14

Baileigh Sheffield (1–1): TCU 38–17

Emma Swinney (1–1): TCU 38–17

Jackson James (1–1): TCU 42–17

Jason Phillips (1–1): TCU 41–13

JD Andress (1–1, one closest prediction): TCU 59–10

Michael Bara V (1–1): TCU 45–14

Nathan Cross (1–1): TCU 52–10

Ryann Zeller (1–1): TCU 45–17

Seth Dowdle (1–1): TCU 45–10

Skyler Gerard (1–1): TCU 45–28

Tom Burke (1–1): TCU 45–17

Sean Foushee (1–1): TCU 48–13

Tori Couch (1–1): TCU 40–13

Why Our Staff Is Picking TCU

TCU tight end Kari Ashley hurdles Arkansas State defender No. 23 during the Horned Frogs’ matchup with the Red Wolves at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Emme Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Our staff is unanimous in picking the Frogs to win. Here’s why they believe TCU will come out on top.

Arkansas State can make some plays in the passing game, but I think TCU’s advantage up front and in the run game eventually takes over. Maybe a little competitive early, then TCU should start dominating the trenches, and it’s over then.

Jason Phillips

The biggest area I’ll be watching is TCU’s secondary. Arkansas State has several offensive weapons capable of testing TCU’s defense.

Baileigh Sheffield

A fight in the trenches TCU should handle with ease. Good weapons for Arkansas State will be a good challenge for the secondary. Excited to see another game of Craig progressing towards being the guy.

Michael Bara V

Frogs have all the momentum from last week, and Arkansas State’s QB threw one touchdown and four interceptions in their loss to Memphis. I think the TCU secondary handles the offense pretty easily.

Aiden Reed

Arkansas State uses multiple defensive fronts that could cause early problems, but the offense should settle in, and getting Jamel Johnson back should be a big difference in the TCU secondary.

JD Andress

TCU is going to be dominant this week after their win last week against Grambling State. I think TCU’s defense is gonna stand out. TCU will also have an advantage since the game will be at night at the Carter. They’re gonna try to keep that momentum going into Big 12 play next week.

Skyler Gerard

TCU’s offense continues to find its groove and controls the game in the air and on the ground. The defense continues to force turnovers against an Arkansas State offense that is prone to coughing the ball up.

Jackson James

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings

Last week, Aiden Reed had the closest prediction with a guess of 49–7 in favor of the Frogs, while the actual score was 63–7. He now joins JD Andress with one closest prediction apiece. JD remains atop the overall standings with a cumulative differential of 30 points, followed by Tori Couch at 34 and Ryann Zeller at 38.

Can TCU Match the Staff’s Expectations?

The staff agrees on the winner, but Saturday will show whether the Frogs can deliver another comfortable victory. Can the offense keep clicking? Will the secondary hold up against Arkansas State’s passing game? Those are among the questions TCU needs to answer before Big 12 play. Give us your score prediction in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum and see how your pick stacks up against ours.

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Rank Name Correct Picks Wrong Picks Closests Cummulative Differential 1 JD 1 1 1 30 2 Tori 1 1 0 34 3 Ryann 1 1 0 38 4 Baileigh 1 1 0 39 5 Sean 1 1 0 40 6 Michael 1 1 0 42 7 Aiden 1 1 1 47 7 Emma 1 1 0 47 9 Tom 1 1 0 49 10 Jackson 1 1 0 54 11 Nathan Cross 1 1 0 56 11 Seth 1 1 0 56 13 Jason 1 1 0 57 13 Skyler 1 1 0 57 15 Tony 1 1 0 69

Stay connected with all things TCU at KillerFrogs.com. Follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook. Join the discussion in our Fan Forum and subscribe to The Weekly Croak, our free weekly newsletter.