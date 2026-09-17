The Arkansas State Test TCU Can’t Afford to Waste Before Big 12 Play

Saturday is TCU’s final nonconference game against Arkansas State. This is the Frogs’ last chance to correct their problems before Big 12 play begins. Can they clean everything up before it is too late?

For the second straight week, TCU will face a non-Power Four opponent when Arkansas State visits Fort Worth. The Frogs looked good last week, beating Grambling State 63-7 and fixing many of the problems they faced against North Carolina.

However, if they want to show real improvement, they will have to do it again. TCU cannot afford to repeat those mistakes when it begins its Big 12 run. Which aspects of the team are still questionable, and which areas were not addressed at all?

Can the Defense Resist Making Mistakes?

This Horned Frogs defense has made plays in both games so far, whether by forcing fumbles against North Carolina or intercepting passes against Grambling State. Its ability to force turnovers has been evident in both games, but the defense has also made critical mistakes.

There were several moments in both matchups when the defense looked soft, especially in the secondary. The Tar Heels passed with ease, and the Tigers made big plays after the catch.

The defense will have to put together a full 60 minutes of quality football for the unit to earn trust. There have been glimpses. On the first drives in both games, TCU was pushed down the field but ultimately hunkered down and forced field-goal attempts.

Early on, this defense has shown a bend-don’t-break mentality. If the Frogs can clean up their mistakes, maybe they will become a don’t-bend unit.

Is the Passing Game to Be Trusted?

Jaden Craig had his best game as a Horned Frog. The ball was flying all over the field, and the wide receivers and tight ends were making plays. This was a major improvement from two weeks ago in Ireland.

Wide receivers Ed Small and Jeremy Scott made huge plays, while tight ends Kari Ashley and Ka’Morreun Pimpton continued to grow their relationships with Craig. Ashley finished with 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Pimpton added a touchdown of his own.

Overall, TCU’s passing game took a major step forward against Grambling State and will look to take another one against Arkansas State.

However, the passing game goes beyond the quarterback and the pass catchers.

Can the offensive line protect Craig?

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig connected Wide Receiver Ed Small with for 5 receptions and 101 yards against Grambling. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

TCU’s protectors struggled against North Carolina’s pass rush, but they avenged their lackluster performance this past Saturday. The offensive line reduced the sacks allowed from three against North Carolina to only one against Grambling State.

The Big 12 Conference is stacked with tenacious pass rushers, so this weekend might be the last time TCU can work through any protection mistakes without immediately paying for them on the scoreboard. Craig showed against Grambling State what the offense can become when he has time to find his receivers. Arkansas State gives the line another opportunity to prove that improvement was not merely the result of an overmatched opponent.

Can the Team Become Truly Polished?

Head coach Sonny Dykes was under fire after TCU committed several mistakes against the Tar Heels. Fumbles, dumb penalties, you name it, TCU did it in Week 0.

The team bounced back and showed real improvement against Grambling State, but the 63-7 final score did not mean everything was flawless. TCU fumbled three times, losing one, and committed five penalties, all in the second half.

Can TCU play a flawless game? That is a lot to ask from any team, but if the Frogs want to show fans that they have truly cleaned up their mistakes, a complete performance would leave no doubt.

A year ago, turnovers hurt this team in multiple games. This year has been a similar story. A fumble against North Carolina shifted the entire game, and a fumble against Grambling State cost the team a touchdown.

Expecting TCU to protect the ball for a full 60 minutes feels like a far cry at this point. Arkansas State presents a reasonable test for TCU to do just that. The Red Wolves forced two fumbles and intercepted four passes through their first two games.

Can TCU avoid turning the ball over for the third straight game?

TCU Must Pass This Final Test

If TCU walks away with a huge win similar to its Grambling State matchup and fixes its problems, the UCF matchup will not be too tall a task for the Horned Frogs.

But if TCU stumbles and escapes with a close win while committing multiple mistakes and playing sloppy football, there will be no momentum heading into UCF. The level of competition is about to rise, and the Frogs will no longer have the luxury of surviving mistakes simply because they have the more talented roster.

TCU must pass the test this weekend and set itself up for a successful Big 12 debut.

What do you think? Will TCU beat Arkansas State? If so, will the Frogs also clean up their mistakes? Let us know in the KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum.

Stay connected with all things TCU at KillerFrogs.com. Follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook. Join the discussion in our Fan Forum and subscribe to The Weekly Croak, our free newsletter delivered every week.