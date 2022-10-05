Skip to main content
No. 17 TCU Releases Depth Chart: Week 6 at No. 19 Kansas

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 TCU Releases Depth Chart: Week 6 at No. 19 Kansas

The Horned Frogs look to keep it rolling with the same squad as they tore up the field last week

The Horned Frogs were electric last week as they got their revenge against the Sooners. They flat out embarrassed those paddy wagons. Now they look to cage those song birds called Jayhawks whom are on a roll right now. The Jayhawks offense is explosive, so you can expect fresh rotations for the Horned Frogs defense. The Horned Frogs offense is looking to keep this show on tour after Max Duggan that he and his offense is the most explosive offense across the country.

When it comes to the line ups there are really no significant changes we can always expect some last minute changes, but this is who Sonny Dykes is rocking with.

So lets see what those line ups look like:

Offense

WR-X

1 Johnston, Quentin 

00 Conwright, Blair 

88 Brown, Quincy

WR-Z

18 Williams, Savion 

87 Nowell, Blake 

7 Hudson, Jordan

WR-Y

12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius 

80 Rogers, D'Andre 

81 Curtis, Chase

WR-H

4 Barber, Taye 

11 Davis, Derius 

27 Henderson, Gunnar

TE

19 Wiley, Jared

84 DiNunzio, Dominic

47 Ware, Carter

QB

15 Duggan, Max

16 Jackson, Sam OR 2 Morris, Chandler

RB

33 Miller, Kendre Jr.

3 Demercado, Emari

17 Battle, Trent

9 Bailey, Emani

LT

77 Coleman, Brandon 

55 Rochester, Robby 

71 Williams, Marcus

LG

79 Avila, Steve 

76 Hayes, Garrett 

58 Barlow, Altrique 

75 Brown, Brannon

CENTER

56 Ali, Alan 

52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra

RG

53 Lanz, John 

78 Harris, Wes 

66 Bolticoff, Noah

RT

74 Coker, Andrew 

68 Nichols, Michael 

72 Lott, Jasper

Defense

DE

98 Horton, Dylan 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

90 Fox, Caleb 

44 Ellison, Colt

NT

52 Williams, Damonic 

99 Misi, Soni 

91 Mitchell, Tymon

DE

95 Cooper, Terrell 

93 Ellis III, George 

96 Uguak, Lwal

WLB

57 Hodges, Johnny 

33 Armstrong, Thomas

MLB

6 Hodge, Jamoi 

19 Banks, Shadrach

SLB

13 Winters, Dee 

34 Marcheselli, Zach

CB

1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius 

2 Stewart, Kee'yon

SS

3 Perry, Mark 

4 Obiazor, Namdi

FS

26 Clark, Bud 

14 Camara, Abe

CB

24 Newton, Josh 

21 Daniels, Noah 

18 Burdine, Ish

NB

28 Bradford, Millard 

15 Foster, Josh

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT

31 Sandy, Jordy 

97 Black, Easton

PK

39 Kell, Griffin 

99 Laminack, Luke

KO

39 Kell, Griffin 

99 Laminack, Luke

LS

42 Matiscik, Brent 

98 Frederic, Logan

H

31 Sandy, Jordy 

97 Black, Easton

PR

11 Davis, Derius 

4 Barber, Taye

KR

11 Davis, Derius 

4 Barber, Taye 

3 Demercado, Emari 

19 Banks, Shadrach

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Quarterback rushes at Oklahoma in 2019.
Football

LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 176: Oklahoma Was (Insert Verb Here)!

By Tyler Brown
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Frogs Had Best Tuesday Practice Of The Year

By Derek Lytle
5L3A0690-43
Football

TCU at Kansas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mem'ries Sweet

The Rules Reconsidered: Targeting The Target

By Tyler Brown
Clint OU 1
Football

WATCH! TCU Fans During the 2022 Oklahoma Football Game

By Ryann Zeller
USATSI_19156703_168396157_lowres
Football

TCU Football: Duggan Receives Multiple National Accolades

By Barry Lewis
logo_ntow
Football

TCU Football: Cheez-It Bowl National Team Of The Week

By Barry Lewis
TCU Emari Demercado runs the ball against Oklahoma on October 1, 2022
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 6: Here Come The Frogs

By Barry Lewis