TCU Football: Baylor Halftime Report

First Half Highlights:

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) are hoping to keep the undefeated season alive with a matchup in Waco against the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3).

Baylor took the opening drive and drove 75-yards in 11 plays in just over five minutes to put the first points on the board. TCU responded with a 3-and-out. On the next possession, Baylor was driving until the Frogs defense finally stopped the Bears. Baylor attempted a 46-yard field goal that fell short. TCU was able to drive down the field and tie the game with a 7-yard run by Max Duggan.

Baylor started the second quarter with another long drive resulting in another touchdown. Frogs responded with another scoring drive that included a 77-yard pass from Duggan to Taye Barber. On the next possession, Frogs held the Bears on 4th-and-1 late in the 2nd. It was the third 4th down attempt by the Bears, and the first where TCU's defense got the stop. TCU was not able to take advantage of the turnover on downs and punted to Baylor with under two minutes left in the half.

The Bears controlled the time of possession in the first half and had the ball for over 20 minutes.

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan - Got the Frogs on the board with a 7-play 72-yards scoring drive which ended with his 7-yard touchdown run. Threw 9-of-11 for 153 yards and a 198.7 quarterback rating.

Quentin Johnston - Key catch in the 1st quarter for 39 yards to put the Frogs deep in Baylor territory. Has three catches for 43 yards (14.3 average).

Taye Barber - Had a 77-yard pass early in the second quarter.

Kendre Miller - Has seven carries for 24 yards and one touchdown. This is his 12th straight game with a rushing touchdown, which leads the nation.

Johnny Hodges - Had several key stops including a shared sack with Dylan Horton in the second quarter.

Bud Clark - Had an interception in the end zone at the end of the first half to stop Baylor for taking a lead into the locker room.

Blake Shapen - Threw 16-of-23 for 166 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, and one sack. His QBR is 121.5.

Qualan Jones - Got the Bears on the board to start the game with a 10-yard touchdown run. Has four catches for 32 yards.

Josh Cameron - Had a 42-yard run late in the first quarter on the third Baylor possession that ended with Baylor's second touchdown of the day.

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter Total TCU 7 7 14 Baylor 7 7 14

Team Stats TCU Baylor First Downs 9 19 Third Down Efficiency 0/2 4/8 Fourth Down Efficiency 0/0 2/3 Total Yards 185 319 Passing Yards 153 166 Rushing Yards 32 153 Turnovers 0 1 Times Sacked 0 1 Penalties 1/10 3/14

