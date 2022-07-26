Skip to main content
TCU Football: Coker Nominated For Good Works Team

© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Football: Coker Nominated For Good Works Team

This annual award recognizes players for community service, academics, and impact on and off the field
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another player from the TCU Horned Frogs has been named to another preseason list. Andrew Coker, a junior offensive tackle, has been nominated to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The award recognizes players for exemplary community service, academic dedication, and impact on and off the field.

This recognition is presented by Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). It is the 30th year of this storied recognition. This year, 109 players from football divisions across the nation were nominated. A final 22-member team and honorary coach will be announced in September. Of those, 11 will come from the FBS division and 11 from the other football divisions. The public will be able to then vote for the honorary team captain. To be considered, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

An Academic All-Big 12 recipient and Team Captain last season, Coker is the football program’s Big 12 Champions for Life representative. He has started all 20 games he's played the last two years and was one of just two TCU offensive linemen to start all 12 games in 2021.

Coker has been a mentor at HOPE Farm, a local long-term leadership development program that guides at-risk boys. He has also mentored at Kirkpatrick Middle School and participated at South Hills Elementary School Career Day. Additionally, Coker has been a Fortress Literacy Carnival celebrity reader, and youth flag football coach and has taken part in a Fort Worth ISD elementary school holiday card giveaway.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A junior from Katy, Texas, Coker has held a leadership role on TCU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He served on the planning team and as a host for its end-of-the-year student-athlete celebration.

Other Big 12 players nominated include Tony Bradford Jr. (Texas Tech), Jarret Doege (West Virginia), Jeremiah Hall (Oklahoma), Byron Hanspard Jr. (Baylor), and Brock Purdy (Iowa State).

For the complete list of nominees, click here.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson Named To Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

By Barry Lewis3 hours ago
TCU Diving; Alec Hubbard
More Sports

TCU Swimming and Diving: Meet Alec Hubbard

By Tyler Brown7 hours ago
USATSI_17155658
Football

KillerFrogs 2022 College Football Top 25 Rankings

By Brett Gibbons7 hours ago
USATSI_17485891
Football

College Football Offense Awards Preview 2022

By Brett GibbonsJul 24, 2022 12:08 PM EDT
Chengatayi Mapaya of TCU Track & Field at the NCAA Championships
More Sports

Big 12 Announces Athlete Of The Year Candidates

By Barry LewisJul 23, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
IMG_0940
Football

Road to CFB Game Day From TCU's Legends Club

By Brett GibbonsJul 23, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears defensive lineman Jaedon Roberts (75) and TCU Horned Frogs center Steve Avila (79) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frog
Football

TCU Football: Avila Named To Rimington Award Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 22, 2022 6:31 PM EDT
IMG_5263
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Meet Hailey Hamlett

By Nathan CrossJul 22, 2022 4:12 PM EDT