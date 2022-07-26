TCU Football: Coker Nominated For Good Works Team

Another player from the TCU Horned Frogs has been named to another preseason list. Andrew Coker, a junior offensive tackle, has been nominated to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The award recognizes players for exemplary community service, academic dedication, and impact on and off the field.

This recognition is presented by Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). It is the 30th year of this storied recognition. This year, 109 players from football divisions across the nation were nominated. A final 22-member team and honorary coach will be announced in September. Of those, 11 will come from the FBS division and 11 from the other football divisions. The public will be able to then vote for the honorary team captain. To be considered, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

An Academic All-Big 12 recipient and Team Captain last season, Coker is the football program’s Big 12 Champions for Life representative. He has started all 20 games he's played the last two years and was one of just two TCU offensive linemen to start all 12 games in 2021.

Coker has been a mentor at HOPE Farm, a local long-term leadership development program that guides at-risk boys. He has also mentored at Kirkpatrick Middle School and participated at South Hills Elementary School Career Day. Additionally, Coker has been a Fortress Literacy Carnival celebrity reader, and youth flag football coach and has taken part in a Fort Worth ISD elementary school holiday card giveaway.

A junior from Katy, Texas, Coker has held a leadership role on TCU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He served on the planning team and as a host for its end-of-the-year student-athlete celebration.

Other Big 12 players nominated include Tony Bradford Jr. (Texas Tech), Jarret Doege (West Virginia), Jeremiah Hall (Oklahoma), Byron Hanspard Jr. (Baylor), and Brock Purdy (Iowa State).

For the complete list of nominees, click here.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.