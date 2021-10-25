How TCU Fans Reacted During Loss To West Virginia

I'm not even sure a dose of Clint Foster will help TCU fans feel better after this weekend's loss to West Virginia. Do we even want to feel better? I guess we might as well give it a try. Well, what are you waiting for? Click above and watch and then get back to me.

LOL, "wearing black to mourn the complete loss of our season." It's like pouring salt into a wound. Maybe instead of the new team goal: winning 6 games to get to a Bowl, we should just stick with the 2021 season's theme and totally #DefyDeny a winning season.

Please Like and Subscribe!

Created by Clint Foster

Instagram - @theclintfoster

Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring. Tag a West Virginia fan!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!