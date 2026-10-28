TCU Receiver Jacobe Hayes Is Making His Opportunities Count

Jacobe Hayes has been making the most of his opportunities at TCU, emerging as a promising young player in the Horned Frogs’ offense.

Hayes recorded four receptions for 62 yards in TCU’s 24-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 24. His performance provided another encouraging sign for a young player working to establish himself in TCU’s offensive rotation.

The receiving total was a career high for Hayes , giving the sophomore something to build on as the Horned Frogs continue through their Big 12 schedule.

Jacobe Hayes Builds His Role in TCU’s Passing Game

A three-star recruit out of Mansfield High School, Hayes was not considered one of the nation’s top prospects coming out of high school. However, his development in Fort Worth is beginning to give him opportunities to make an impact.

According to his TCU player biography , Hayes totaled 41 receptions for 775 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season at Mansfield. He also competed in track, bringing a background in both sports to the Horned Frogs.

Hayes appeared in seven games as a freshman in 2025. This season, he is showing how he can contribute as a receiver.

His performance against the Mountaineers offered a bright spot. The 62 receiving yards represented a significant increase from his one-catch, 23-yard performance against North Carolina in the Aug. 29 season opener.

Against West Virginia, Hayes averaged 15.5 yards per reception, demonstrating his ability to provide meaningful gains through the passing game. His longest reception went for 22 yards.

That catch also came at an important moment. With TCU facing third-and-6 in the fourth quarter, Hayes’ reception moved the chains and helped keep the Horned Frogs’ possession alive. He added another third-down conversion with a 15-yard catch later in the quarter.

Those plays offered examples of how Hayes can help beyond the final receiving total. For an offense looking for consistency, having another receiver who can extend possessions matters.

Another Young Contributor for the Horned Frogs

TCU averaged 3.2 yards per carry on 35 rushing attempts against West Virginia, placing further emphasis on finding useful production from other offensive contributors.

Hayes’ development gives the Horned Frogs another option as they work to improve their offensive execution. His performance does not solve the larger issues, but it provides an encouraging individual development within an uneven season.

For a young player who entered college outside the national spotlight, Hayes is showing he can take advantage of opportunities to establish a more consistent role.

He still has to prove he can deliver consistently, but his recent performance gives the Horned Frogs another young contributor to monitor as they look to improve offensively.

Which young offensive players would you like to see take on a bigger role? Join the conversation with fellow TCU fans on the KillerFrogs fan forums .