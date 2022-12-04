TCU Football Lands First CFP Berth, Plays Michigan In Fiesta Bowl

After weeks of anticipation, the TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) were ranked third overall by the College Football Playoff Committee. This season, they will play in their first-ever CFP semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.

Across the field from the Frogs will stand the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0), who captured their second-straight Big Ten Championship on Saturday. This is the first-ever meeting between TCU and Michigan. Kickoff comes from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31 at 3:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

2014 still rang fresh in the minds of TCU fans. After dropping the Big 12 Championship game, the pessimistic inevitability that the Playoff Committee would find some way to omit them from another field started to feel almost too real.

But the Committee didn't omit TCU and now the Frogs are on their way to their first College Football Playoff semifinal.

Behind a terrific season from Max Duggan– which may land him as a Heisman finalist or better– TCU finished their regular season undefeated and ranked third in the nation. While it would have been nice to bring home a Big 12 title, the Horned Frogs brought home a much-more coveted spot in the CFP.

Notably, Sonny Dykes turned this TCU program from a five-win, bowl in-eligible team in 2021 to one of the top teams in the nation in his first season.

Along with TCU and foe Michigan, the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes secured playoff spots as No. 1 and No. 4, respectively. Georgia and Ohio State square off in the Peach Bowl later on Dec. 31.

“What an incredible matchup we have in Michigan and TCU for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl,” said Randal Norton, Fiesta Bowl Board Chair.

“One of best things about our bowl is having matchups that don’t normally occur. This is the first time these two teams will ever meet on the field, and it’s been 35 years since Michigan last played in the Fiesta Bowl," said Norton. "TCU has been an intriguing story all year and one of these teams will move on to the National Championship. We can’t wait to host the schools, student-athletes, families and fans and treat them to world class Fiesta Bowl hospitality.”

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan Vs. No. 3 TCU

Who: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN

