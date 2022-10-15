TCU Football: OSU Halftime Report

First Half Analysis:

Spencer Sanders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys came out of the gates pistols firing, scoring on their first drive. After forcing the Frogs to punt on the first possession of the game, the Cowboys marched down the field and got in for six with a 29-yard rushing touchdown by Sanders.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 14-0 when big plays from Dominic Richardson and John Paul Richardson led the offense down the field. Once again, Sanders found the end zone with an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

On the ensuing drive the Frogs found success after targeting Quentin Johnston who had a chunk play for 48 yards, putting TCU at the 1-yard line. The drive was capped off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Max Duggan, bringing the Frogs within a score of the Cowboys.

Just as it seemed the Frogs were going to turn the tide by forcing OSU to punt, a muffed punt by Derius Davis saw the Cowboys take over at the 24 yard line. The Cowboys took advantage of the gift they were afforded when Sanders found J. Richardson for the 22-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 24-7.

With a vital 4th and 4, the Frogs turned it over on downs as an end around to Davis saw him come a yard short of the line to gain.

Toward the end of the half, cornerback Kee'yon Stewart missed a big opportunity to get a tide-turning interception, but wasn't able to reel it in. On the ensuing drive, the Frogs were able to move the ball with some great blocking that allowed for Miller to pick up a couple first downs.

The Cowboys lead the Frogs 24-13 at half.

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan: 11-20 for 135 yards; 1-yard rushing touchdown

Kendre Miller: 10 carries for 57 yards

Quentin Johnston: 4 receptions for 95 yards

Spencer Sanders: 8-17 and 129 passing yards; 2 rushing touchdowns (29, 8) and 22-yard passing touchdown.

Dominic Richardson: 11 carries for 44 yard; 1 reception for 23 yards.

John Paul Richardson: 4 receptions for 46 yards; 22-yard receiving touchdown.

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Total OSU 14 10 24 TCU 7 6 13

Team Stats OSU TCU First Downs 10 10 Third Down Efficiency 4-8 3-9 Fourth Down Efficiency 0-0 0-1 Total Yards 211 235 Passing Yards 129 135 Rushing Yards 82 100 Turnovers 0 1 Times Sacked 0 0 Penalties

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.