TCU Football Player Profile: LB Cooper McDonald
Senior Linebacker- #44 Cooper McDonald
- 6-3", 240 lb.
- From Haslet, Texas
Cooper McDonald has returned to Texas after stints at Washington and San Diego State. Having played two seasons at each school, he's quickly become a key contributor to the defense and made an immediate impact at TCU.
McDonald, a three-star recruit from Northwest High School, initially committed to Washington before transferring to San Diego State and eventually TCU. Although TCU didn’t extend him an offer out of high school, head coach Sonny Dykes is no stranger to him as he had been tracking McDonald for some time, previously offering him a scholarship while at SMU.
McDonald was ranked as the nation’s 50th-best inside linebacker and the 130th-best player in Texas for the class of 2020. McDonald chose Washington over a slew of offers, including San Diego State, Utah, Baylor, Colorado, Virginia, Air Force, Louisiana, SMU, and others. His decision came after considering nearly 20 schools, from programs like Arkansas State, Army West Point, and Rice to academic institutions like Dartmouth and Yale.
McDonald comes from a talented football family. He Is the younger brother of Aztec senior captain linebacker Caden McDonald and former North Texas linebacker Colton McDonald.
McDonald has established himself as one of the top linebackers in the nation, showcasing his physical dominance at every program he's been part of. He is known for his speed and power. His size allows him to match up against players of any stature. McDonald is explosive off the snap and highly effective in stopping the run. He has been a crucial addition to TCU's revamped linebacker room, which has benefited from several key transfers. He has expressed his excitement about his return to Texas and shared that he feels "super blessed" to be back home at TCU.
TCU LB Cooper McDonald - Midweek Press Conference - Week 4
Watch Cooper McDonald's entire interview from this week's press conference below:
