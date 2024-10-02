TCU Football Player Profile: S Abe Camara
Junior Safety- #1 Abe Camara
- 6-0", 190 lb.
- From Alpharetta, Gerorgia
After being a Horned Frogs for four years now, Abe Camara has seamlessly integrated himself as a crucial part of TCU's defense. He has made a significant impact in his time with TCU.
Camara, originally unrated out of West Forsyth High School, drew little attention from college programs. However, after attending Coffeyville Community College, teams quickly recognized his potential. He emerged as a three-star recruit, garnering interest from schools like Hawaii and TCU. In 2021, Camara chose TCU as his new home, and from that moment on, he never looked back—playing a pivotal role in some of the program’s most memorable moments.
Coming out of JUCO, he was ranked the number one safety in JUCO and the 14th best player in Georgia by 247Sports in the class of 2021.
Abe Camara is known as one of the most physical and hard-hitting players in the nation, leaving it all on the field every game. His quickness to the ball and ability to cover sideline to sideline make him a defensive force. Camara has proven he can lock down some of the best players in college football, consistently delivering critical stops and takeaways when his team needs them most.
He has been with the team through the thick and the thin. As a sophomore he played in the College Football Playoff and the National Championship. He will also continue to make big time plays this season just ask Kansas QB Jalon Daniels about this tackle below.
Look for Camara to continue making a statement this season, following in the footsteps of TCU greats like Tre'von Moehrig, Ar'Darius Washington, Niko Small, and Nick Orr. He’s has what it takes to etch his name among this elite group of Horned Frog safeties by delivering a breakout season.
