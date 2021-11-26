Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    TCU Football at Iowa State: Staff Predictions
    Publish date:

    TCU Football at Iowa State: Staff Predictions

    Can the Horned Frogs become bowl eligible?
    Author:

    Photo: Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    Can the Horned Frogs become bowl eligible?

    So, here we are. Last game of the season. And Horned Frogs are hoping for one of two possible outcomes - win and become bowl eligible; lose and put this long, painful season behind them. 

    Last summer, before the season started, many people circled this Black Friday Showdown as having huge Big 12 Championship implications. The hope was that the winner of this game would determine who would play Oklahoma in the Championship game.

    Those aspirations didn't work out quite like that. Iowa State was ranked in the Top 10 early in the season. Then they lost in the intrastate CyHawk game in Week 2. Then two weeks later, they lost in Waco. Now they sit at 6-5 at the end of a season. No one in Ames thought that was even a possibility.

    TCU's season has even been more unexpected. A loss to SMU in September set the tone for what was to come. With too many injuries and a nonexistent defense, the Frogs lost five of six games. Suddenly, legendary head coach Gary Patterson was out, and the Frogs thought the season was over. Now, win one more against Iowa State and become bowl eligible. Can they do it?

    KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

    Sean Foushee - TCU 34 - ISU 28

    Brett Gibbons - ISU 33 - TCU 27

    Nick Howard - TCU 28 - ISU 21

    Read More

    Barry Lewis - ISU 35 - TCU 21

    Hunter Nix - ISU 28 - TCU 24

    WC Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 31 - TCU 28

    Adam Shirley - ISU 31 - TCU 24

    Ryann Zeller - ISU 28 - TCU 24

    Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us @Killer_Frogs.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    TCU at Iowa State - 2019
    Football

    TCU Football at Iowa State: Staff Predictions

    12 seconds ago
    Killer Bart Simpson
    Football

    How to Watch TCU Football at Iowa State

    3 hours ago
    Dec 3, 2011; Stillwater, OK, USA; A general view of the student section prior to the Bedlam game with the Oklahoma Sooners playing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 12

    20 hours ago
    89A65D35-B122-4937-B652-F6FDE3F854AE
    Football

    Watch! Big 12 Thanksgiving - New Member Potluck

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17207103
    Football

    Week 13: Top Rivalry Games From Around The Nation

    Nov 25, 2021
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Iowa State Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 Vs. TCU

    Nov 25, 2021
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 at Iowa State

    Nov 25, 2021
    3D2D9FCD-F660-4F67-8CA9-093D83C32BD5
    Mem'ries Sweet

    Mem’ries Sweet and Gratitude Sweeter

    Nov 25, 2021