TCU Football: Stanford Halftime Report
The score at halftime is currently Stanford 17 TCU 10
TCU fans got their first look at new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to start the games as the Frogs lost the toss and were on defense. On four separate third-down opportunities, the Horned Frogs either got an unnecessary roughness penalty or a facemask. Stanford would fumble the ball but recover, setting up first and goal. The Horned Frogs would allow a touchdown, making the score Stanford 7, TCU 0, with just over eight minutes to go.'
The Horned Frogs would get the ball back and do what they do best: quick passes and inside runs that would gash defenses for 8+ yards. Savion Williams made his presence known and made it known quickly. It was catching a six-yard fade pass from Josh Hoover for the first TCU touchdown of the season, making it 7-7 with 1:16 to go.
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: STANFORD 7, TCU 7
The new look defense would get their first stop of the day after some incredibly well-drawn up blitzes by Andy Avalos, giving the offense the ball with 13:20 to go in the second quarter.
The offensive drive wouldn't last long. John Paul Richardson would fumble on TCU's 21, and Stanford would take over in prime field position.
After the defense had a fantastic showing in the red zone, and held Stanford to a fourth down, they would elect to go for it on fourth and goal, and the Horned would trail 14-7 to Stanford with 9:19 to go.
TCU wouldn't do much with the ball,a nd would march the length of the field to the Stanford 27, where they would go for it on fourth down giving the ball to Stanford with 5:27 to play.
Stanford would learn that college football is a game of give and take and would turn the ball over after Tymon Mitchell would catch a deflected pass for a TCU interception on the next play.
TCU couldn't get much going and would be shimmied in the red zone and would have to settle for a field goal where freshman Kyle Lemmerman would sneak it in to make the score Stanford 14 TCU 10 with just over four minutes to play.
The Horned Frogs defense stepped up with less than two minutes to go, primarily the cornerbacks (Jamel Johnson, JaTravis Broughton), and held Stanford to a field goal, making the score Stanford 17, TCU 10 with 1:37 to go.
TCU was driving the length of the field, but a miscue on a bobbled snap between Hoover and Cam Cook would cause TCU to fumble with 13 seconds left in the half.
TCU
Stanford
233
Total Yards
151
209
Pass Yards
52
24
Rush Yards
99
4-55
Penalties
4-26
33
Total Plays
36
7.1
Avg Yards/Play
4.2
13:40
Time of Poss
16:20
2
Sacks
0
12
First Downs
11
The Horned Frogs will have a lot to clean up in this second half of football, after many costly penalties and uncharacteristic turnovers, the team will need to come out sharp to bounce back and win this football game.
