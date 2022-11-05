TCU Football: Texas Tech Halftime Report

TCU and Texas Tech have combined for 367 total yards, and points have been at a premium. The Horned Frogs hold a 13-10 lead after kicker Griffin Kell nailed a 30-yard field goal right before halftime.

Derius Davis opened the scoring with an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown. Davis started on the left side of the field, flew over to the right sideline, and cut back to the middle of the field. He went into the end zone untouched.

TCU cornerback Josh Newton nearly intercepted Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton on the first play of the game. The ensuing three-and-out set up Davis’ score.

The Horned Frogs had an opportunity to take a two-score lead with six minutes left in the first quarter, but Texas Tech’s defense stuffed running back Kendre Miller on fourth-and-2 at the 18-yard line.

Texas Tech converted the turnover into a touchdown three plays later. Morton found wide receiver Jerand Bradley for a 47-yard touchdown. Bradley snuck behind the linebackers, caught the ball and outran the secondary for the score.

A quick three-and-out by TCU’s offense and a 33-yard punt gave Texas Tech the ball back near midfield. The Red Raiders reached the five-yard line on a pass interference penalty and running back Sharodrick Thompson’s 14-yard run. Texas Tech settled for a 29-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead after a false start penalty and linebacker Dee Winter’s sack of Morton.

TCU responded with a 7-play, 47-yard drive resulting in a 40-yard Griffin Kell field goal. Wide receiver Taye Barber keyed the drive with a 30-yard catch.

The Horned Frogs finally broke the 10-10 stalemate with nine seconds left before halftime.

Kell hit a field goal after TCU marched 71 yards down the field. Quarterback Max Duggan completed three passes to three different receivers, but also took two sacks on the drive. Duggan’s fourth pass attempt sailed way behind the intended target, wide receiver Blair Conwright. Conwright caught a 13-yard pass earlier in the drive.

Key Players

Quarterback Max Duggan (TCU)

Duggan has completed 7-of-13 passes for 132 yards. He also ran six times for -3 yards.

Running Backs Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado (TCU)

Miller racked up 41 yards on eight carries while Demercado has 36 yards on six attempts.

Wide Receivers Savion Williams and Taye Barber (TCU)

Savion Williams caught a 38-yard pass on third down. Williams is the second-leading receiver behind Taye Barber. Barber has 2 catches for 51 yards. He had a 21-yard reception on the field goal drive before halftime.

Linebacker Dee Winters (TCU)

Winters sacked Morton twice, including one on second-and-goal that slowed down a potential touchdown drive. A deflected pass on third down forced the field goal.

Quarterback Behren Morton (TTU)

Morton completed 7-of-10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Morton did not come out on the field for the Red Raiders’ final drive of the second half.

Running Backs Saradorick Thompson and Tajh Brooks (TTU)

Thompson carried the ball seven times for 46 yards. Brooks has 34 yards on six carries.

Scoring Summary 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter Total TCU 7 6 13 Texas Tech 10 0 10

Team Stats TCU Texas Tech First Downs 9 9 Third Down Efficiency 2-7 2-8 Fourth Down Efficiency 0-1 1-1 Total Yards 206 161 Passing Yards 132 79 Rushing Yards 74 82 Turnovers 0 0 TImes Sacked 2 3 Penalties 1-15 2-10

