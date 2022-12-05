TCU Football: Watch Party Celebrates College Football Playoff Bid

Horned Frog players, coaches, and fans, can now take a breath of fresh air and relax. After the loss to Kansas State, on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game, the Texas Christian University faithful was nervous. Back in 2014, TCU was bounced three spots by the CFP Selection Committee and missed out on their chance to compete in the playoff and national championship.

Not this year, as Sunday morning saw the Frogs selected into the 3rd ranked spot. Tons of TCU fans, the staff, and all players packed into the Legends Club at Amon G. Carter Stadium and erupted at the news. TCU was ranked 3rd going into the show, and the committee showed their commitment to awarding TCU for their overall season performance.

Max Duggan seemed elated at the news that TCU will get their shot to play the 2nd ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve.

Here are Duggan's comments on the selection:

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was relieved that his team was selected to play in the College Football Playoff. TCU is the first-ever team from Texas to make the CFP. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will be the 35th bowl game in TCU's history. The Horned Frogs have an overall record in bowl games of 17-16-1.

Sonny Dykes on making the playoff:



TCU has never met Michigan in a game. The Wolverines are coming into the matchup. undefeated and a 9.5-point favorite. This incredible run for TCU will continue. The other two teams that made the CFP are the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. If TCU wins versus Michigan, they will take on the winner of Georgia versus Ohio State, in the National Championship Game, Monday, January 9 in Inglewood, California.

