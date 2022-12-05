Skip to main content

TCU Football: Watch Party Celebrates College Football Playoff Bid

The Horned Frogs will play No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.

Horned Frog players, coaches, and fans, can now take a breath of fresh air and relax. After the loss to Kansas State, on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game, the Texas Christian University faithful was nervous. Back in 2014, TCU was bounced three spots by the CFP Selection Committee and missed out on their chance to compete in the playoff and national championship.

Not this year, as Sunday morning saw the Frogs selected into the 3rd ranked spot. Tons of TCU fans, the staff, and all players packed into the Legends Club at Amon G. Carter Stadium and erupted at the news. TCU was ranked 3rd going into the show, and the committee showed their commitment to awarding TCU for their overall season performance. 

Max Duggan seemed elated at the news that TCU will get their shot to play the 2nd ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve. 

Here are Duggan's comments on the selection: 

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was relieved that his team was selected to play in the College Football Playoff. TCU is the first-ever team from Texas to make the CFP. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will be the 35th bowl game in TCU's history. The Horned Frogs have an overall record in bowl games of 17-16-1. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sonny Dykes on making the playoff:

TCU has never met Michigan in a game. The Wolverines are coming into the matchup. undefeated and a 9.5-point favorite. This incredible run for TCU will continue. The other two teams that made the CFP are the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. If TCU wins versus Michigan, they will take on the winner of Georgia versus Ohio State, in the National Championship Game, Monday, January 9 in Inglewood, California. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Visit the Wolverines Digest site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising hoists the Pac-12 Championship trophy after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Football Championship Week: Frogs Came So Close To Remaining Undefeated

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_13871968
Football

College Football Bowl Season 2022-23: Every Matchup, Location, TV, and More

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Volleyball final game
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Fall Short to Wisconsin in Round of 32

By Zion Trammell
USATSI_19364781
Football

TCU Football Lands First CFP Berth, Plays Michigan In Fiesta Bowl

By Brett Gibbons
USATSI_19552886
Football

College Football Playoff: Field Of Four Set

By Brett Gibbons
Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) kneels on the field after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Football

TCU Football:  The Undefeated

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_19555283
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Lose a Heartbreaker in Big 12 Championship

By Zion Trammell
TCU Football
Football

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Kansas State (The Big One)

By Tyler Brown