Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn Breaks Ankles on Touchdown vs. TCU (Video)

With No. 3 TCU playing to secure a College Football Playoff spot, No. 10 Kansas State has given the Horned Frogs all they could handle. On offense, that effort is being led by the Wildcats best player: running back Deuce Vaughn.

The junior running back produced over 1,600 yards from scrimmage for a second straight season, and he totaled 32 touchdowns combined in the last two seasons. With Kansas State up four in the third quarter, Vaughn produced a highlight touchdown, breaking a TCU defender’s ankles in the open field to give the Wildcats an 11-point lead.

The 5-foot-6 runner idolizes former Kansas State running back Darren Sproles, and Vaughn looked like Sproles on the breakaway score.

Despite the Wildcats’ lead, TCU was able to get back in the game with a strong fourth quarter, tying the game at 28 and forcing overtime. But, in a game that was meant to crown the Horned Frogs, Vaugh and the Wildcats have been a worthy adversary.