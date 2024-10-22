TCU Football Week 9: Midweek Press Conference: Dykes, Dabney, and James
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes - Midweek Press Conference - Week 9
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes addressed the media, reflecting on the team's performance against Utah and their preparations for the upcoming matchup against Texas Tech. Dykes highlighted the positive impact of having running back Trent Battle back in action, noting how his return has improved the Horned Frogs’ run game. He also praised the defense for showing marked improvement, emphasizing their progress and resilience as they gear up for a critical conference showdown.
TCU Tight End Drake Dabney - Midweek Press Conference - Week 9
TCU tight end Drake Dabney reflected on his performance against Utah, offering insight into how he felt about his contributions during the game. Dabney expressed a strong desire to help the team in any way possible, emphasizing his commitment to supporting the Horned Frogs’ success. Additionally, he touched on potential opportunities beyond football, sharing his thoughts on future career paths and life after the game.
TCU Defensive Back LaMareon "Scud" James - Midweek Press Conference - Week 9
TCU defensive back LaMareon James discussed the Horned Frogs' defensive improvements in their game against Utah, highlighting the strides they've made as a unit. He also provided insight into their game plan for the upcoming matchup against Texas Tech, emphasizing how the defense is preparing to slow down the Red Raiders' talented receiving corps. James expressed confidence in their strategy, aiming to disrupt Tech's offensive rhythm and keep their playmakers in check.
