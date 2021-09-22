TCU Injury report: Week 4

Gary Patterson was asked about the status of a couple would-be starters who have been missing in action to start the year.

TCU comes into Week 4 against SMU relatively healthy. That does not mean that the absence of defensive end Khari Coleman and cornerback Noah Daniels went unnoticed against Cal in Week 2.

When asked about the return of Daniels at Tuesday's press conference, Head Coach Gary Patterson quipped "I don't know, I wouldn't tell you anything." Daniels was ranked the 28th highest 2022 draft prospect by Pro Football Focus back in August.

As for 2020 Freshman All-American Coleman's availability for the SMU game. "I don't know," replied Patterson.