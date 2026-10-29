Where Are Our ProFrogs This Week? A Little NFL Football and a Few Purple Memories
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Being a TCU fan can complicate an NFL Sunday.
You have your team. You have the teams you refuse to cheer for. Then a former Frog makes a play for one of those teams, and you have to explain that you’re cheering for him. There’s a difference.
So, where are our ProFrogs this week? Here’s a viewing guide, with a few “remember when?” moments from their days in purple. Some of these are worth pulling up on YouTube. Just don’t blame me when you’re still watching Fiesta Bowl highlights an hour later.
If you missed it, last week’s ProFrogs roundup covered Dee Winters’ interception, Kendre Miller’s growing workload, and more from our guys around the league.
All times are Central. Sunday afternoon broadcasts depend on your local market. Roster spots and game-day availability can change throughout the week.
Thursday Night: Two Frogs at Lambeau
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
Thursday, Oct. 29 | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Lambeau Field, Green Bay
We start with Tre’von Moehrig on Carolina’s defense and Savion Williams in Green Bay’s offense.
Williams caught all three of his targets for 47 yards against Detroit last Sunday, including a 27-yard reception. Frog fans know what can happen when he gets the ball.
Remember when? Against Texas in 2023, Williams caught 11 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. His first 100-yard receiving game at TCU came against the Longhorns, which makes that memory a little more enjoyable.
Moehrig’s college résumé includes the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s best defensive back. We were spoiled with some very good defensive backs in Fort Worth, and he was certainly one of them.
Sunday at Noon: Check the Cowboys’ Injury Report
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | FOX
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
L.J. Collier comes to Arlington with Arizona, while KaVontae Turpin and Dee Winters are names to follow on Dallas’ injury report.
Both missed Monday’s game against Philadelphia. Winters suffered an Achilles strain against Green Bay, and Turpin injured his rib cartilage in that same game. Their availability for Arizona needs watching as the week progresses.
Remember Turpin against Texas? Four touchdown catches in the 50–7 win in 2015. As a freshman.
That set the Big 12 freshman record for touchdown receptions in a game. If you need something to brighten your afternoon, those highlights should help.
Winters’ 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against Michigan is another one worth revisiting. He finished the Fiesta Bowl with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and defensive MVP honors. That was a pretty good day to be a Frog.
Collier came to TCU from Munday, Texas, and developed into a first-team All-Big 12 defensive end. His senior season included six sacks and 11½ tackles for loss. Small-town Texas gave us a good one.
More Frogs in the Noon Games
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | FOX
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Andy Dalton joined Atlanta earlier this month, giving Frog fans another team’s quarterback room to keep up with.
His TCU callback takes us straight to Pasadena. Dalton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in the 21–19 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin, completing TCU’s perfect 2010 season.
Rose Bowl champions. Still fun to say.
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | CBS
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr gives us a reason to check in on Buffalo.
He finished his TCU career with a 130-tackle senior season, first-team All-Big 12 recognition, and Alamo Bowl defensive MVP honors against USC. A lot of work went into getting him to Sundays.
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | CBS
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
This one puts Austin Schlottmann and Josh Newton on opposite sidelines.
Schlottmann was part of the offensive line that helped TCU erase a 31-point deficit against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Bram Kohlhausen’s name comes up first when we talk about that night, but the guys blocking for him deserve their share of the credit.
Newton transferred from Louisiana–Monroe and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022, helping TCU reach the national championship game. He made the most of his time in Fort Worth.
Sunday Afternoon: A TCU Reunion at SoFi
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis with the Chargers. Steve Avila with the Rams.
Three members of that 2022 TCU team, all in the same building. This one belongs on the viewing list.
Johnston’s 76-yard touchdown against Michigan is probably already playing in your head. He finished the Fiesta Bowl with six catches for 163 yards.
For Davis, how about the 82-yard punt-return touchdown against Texas Tech? That gave him a TCU-record five career punt-return touchdowns. He also won the Jet Award as the nation’s top return specialist.
Avila’s contribution came with fewer celebrations but a remarkable statistic: he did not allow a sack in either of his final two seasons at TCU.
That deserves a little more attention than offensive linemen usually get.
Kansas City at Denver: Remember Wiley Against Baylor?
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Jared Wiley and Cooper McDonald are our Kansas City connections.
Wiley caught seven passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns against Baylor in 2023. His receiving yardage set TCU and Big 12 single-game records for a tight end.
TCU won 42–17. Feel free to include that part when you remind a Baylor friend.
McDonald, a Haslet native, came to TCU after stops at Washington and San Diego State. After an injury sidelined him for four games in 2024, he returned with a sack against Arizona. It’s always nice to see a local guy get his opportunity.
New England at Miami: An Overlooked Recruit Worth Remembering
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
The Patriots have Matt Pryor, Namdi Obiazor, and Channing Canada on their roster.
Obiazor’s story is worth sharing with a young player who’s discouraged about recruiting.
He finished high school with no Division I offers. He went to Iowa Western Community College, grew from a 5-foot-11 cornerback into a 6-foot-3 defender, and worked his way to TCU and the NFL.
A recruiting ranking can tell you where somebody starts. Obiazor gives us a good reason to keep watching what happens after that.
Canada also came through junior college, although he was the nation’s top-ranked JUCO cornerback by the time TCU signed him.
Remember the snow game at Cincinnati in 2024? His first TCU interception came in that 20–13 win.
Pryor made 31 starts at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2017. New England signed him from Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 1, adding another veteran Frog to the roster.
Sunday Night: Brandon Coleman in Washington
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sunday, Nov. 1 | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
Brandon Coleman gives us a Frog to follow Sunday night.
Coleman spent much of his childhood in Berlin, Germany, before returning to the United States and eventually coming to TCU through Trinity Valley Community College.
He became a team captain and allowed just one sack over 723 snaps in 2023. His route to Fort Worth was different from most, and it worked out pretty well.
Roster Update: Emari Demercado
Dallas waived Emari Demercado on Tuesday, Oct. 27, so he comes off this week’s Cowboys viewing list. We’ll keep following where he lands.
His TCU memory still belongs here: 150 rushing yards against Michigan, including that 69-yard run, in the Fiesta Bowl victory. A roster move doesn’t change what he helped TCU accomplish.
Who Are You Watching?
Kendre Miller, Ar’Darius Washington, and Garret Wallow have byes with the Saints, Giants, and 49ers this week. Houston also has a bye, with Dylan Horton listed on injured reserve.
As Jason Phillips explored in his look at the different roles our Frogs fill around the NFL, those opportunities look different for every player. We’re happy to keep following them.
Which ProFrog brings back your favorite TCU memory?
Tell us on the KillerFrogs forum, and follow our Frogs in the Pros coverage throughout the season. I’m guessing we can find a few more highlights worth watching.
Go Frogs!
Ryann Zeller is the co-owner and managing partner of KillerFrogs.com and managing editor and publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She secured KillerFrogs’ partnership with Sports Illustrated and led the September 14, 2021, launch of KillerFrogs FanNation, now TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She leads the editorial team’s coverage of TCU athletics, with work spanning football, baseball, basketball and the people and traditions that shape the Horned Frog community. She writes the “Dear Opponent” letters and connects fans through original coverage, The Weekly Croak newsletter and KillerFrogs events. Zeller earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 and master’s degree in 2006 from TCU, where she was a co-ed cheerleader and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She helps carry forward the KillerFrogs community, whose online roots date to 1997. Stay Connected Visit KillerFrogs.com and join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Forum. Follow KillerFrogs on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube for TCU coverage, interviews and Horned Frog community updates.