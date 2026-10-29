Where Are Our ProFrogs This Week? A Little NFL Football and a Few Purple Memories

Being a TCU fan can complicate an NFL Sunday.

You have your team. You have the teams you refuse to cheer for. Then a former Frog makes a play for one of those teams, and you have to explain that you’re cheering for him. There’s a difference.

So, where are our ProFrogs this week? Here’s a viewing guide, with a few “remember when?” moments from their days in purple. Some of these are worth pulling up on YouTube. Just don’t blame me when you’re still watching Fiesta Bowl highlights an hour later.

If you missed it, last week’s ProFrogs roundup covered Dee Winters’ interception, Kendre Miller’s growing workload, and more from our guys around the league.

All times are Central. Sunday afternoon broadcasts depend on your local market. Roster spots and game-day availability can change throughout the week.

Thursday Night: Two Frogs at Lambeau

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Thursday, Oct. 29 | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Lambeau Field, Green Bay

We start with Tre’von Moehrig on Carolina’s defense and Savion Williams in Green Bay’s offense.

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a pass for a touchdown against Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams caught all three of his targets for 47 yards against Detroit last Sunday, including a 27-yard reception. Frog fans know what can happen when he gets the ball.

Remember when? Against Texas in 2023, Williams caught 11 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. His first 100-yard receiving game at TCU came against the Longhorns, which makes that memory a little more enjoyable.

Moehrig’s college résumé includes the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s best defensive back. We were spoiled with some very good defensive backs in Fort Worth, and he was certainly one of them.

Sunday at Noon: Check the Cowboys’ Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | FOX

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

L.J. Collier comes to Arlington with Arizona, while KaVontae Turpin and Dee Winters are names to follow on Dallas’ injury report.

Both missed Monday’s game against Philadelphia. Winters suffered an Achilles strain against Green Bay, and Turpin injured his rib cartilage in that same game. Their availability for Arizona needs watching as the week progresses.

Remember Turpin against Texas? Four touchdown catches in the 50–7 win in 2015. As a freshman.

That set the Big 12 freshman record for touchdown receptions in a game. If you need something to brighten your afternoon, those highlights should help.

Winters’ 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against Michigan is another one worth revisiting. He finished the Fiesta Bowl with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and defensive MVP honors. That was a pretty good day to be a Frog.

Collier came to TCU from Munday, Texas, and developed into a first-team All-Big 12 defensive end. His senior season included six sacks and 11½ tackles for loss. Small-town Texas gave us a good one.

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end L.J. Collier (91) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Frank Bowen IV-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Frogs in the Noon Games

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | FOX

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Andy Dalton joined Atlanta earlier this month, giving Frog fans another team’s quarterback room to keep up with.

His TCU callback takes us straight to Pasadena. Dalton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in the 21–19 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin, completing TCU’s perfect 2010 season.

Rose Bowl champions. Still fun to say.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | CBS

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr gives us a reason to check in on Buffalo.

He finished his TCU career with a 130-tackle senior season, first-team All-Big 12 recognition, and Alamo Bowl defensive MVP honors against USC. A lot of work went into getting him to Sundays.

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Nov. 1 | Noon | CBS

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

This one puts Austin Schlottmann and Josh Newton on opposite sidelines.

Schlottmann was part of the offensive line that helped TCU erase a 31-point deficit against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Bram Kohlhausen’s name comes up first when we talk about that night, but the guys blocking for him deserve their share of the credit.

Newton transferred from Louisiana–Monroe and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022, helping TCU reach the national championship game. He made the most of his time in Fort Worth.

Sunday Afternoon: A TCU Reunion at SoFi

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis with the Chargers. Steve Avila with the Rams.

Three members of that 2022 TCU team, all in the same building. This one belongs on the viewing list.

Johnston’s 76-yard touchdown against Michigan is probably already playing in your head. He finished the Fiesta Bowl with six catches for 163 yards.

For Davis, how about the 82-yard punt-return touchdown against Texas Tech? That gave him a TCU-record five career punt-return touchdowns. He also won the Jet Award as the nation’s top return specialist.

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avila’s contribution came with fewer celebrations but a remarkable statistic: he did not allow a sack in either of his final two seasons at TCU.

That deserves a little more attention than offensive linemen usually get.

Kansas City at Denver: Remember Wiley Against Baylor?

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Jared Wiley and Cooper McDonald are our Kansas City connections.

Wiley caught seven passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns against Baylor in 2023. His receiving yardage set TCU and Big 12 single-game records for a tight end.

TCU won 42–17. Feel free to include that part when you remind a Baylor friend.

McDonald, a Haslet native, came to TCU after stops at Washington and San Diego State. After an injury sidelined him for four games in 2024, he returned with a sack against Arizona. It’s always nice to see a local guy get his opportunity.

New England at Miami: An Overlooked Recruit Worth Remembering

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

The Patriots have Matt Pryor, Namdi Obiazor, and Channing Canada on their roster.

Obiazor’s story is worth sharing with a young player who’s discouraged about recruiting.

He finished high school with no Division I offers. He went to Iowa Western Community College, grew from a 5-foot-11 cornerback into a 6-foot-3 defender, and worked his way to TCU and the NFL.

A recruiting ranking can tell you where somebody starts. Obiazor gives us a good reason to keep watching what happens after that.

Canada also came through junior college, although he was the nation’s top-ranked JUCO cornerback by the time TCU signed him.

Remember the snow game at Cincinnati in 2024? His first TCU interception came in that 20–13 win.

Pryor made 31 starts at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2017. New England signed him from Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 1, adding another veteran Frog to the roster.

Sunday Night: Brandon Coleman in Washington

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

Brandon Coleman gives us a Frog to follow Sunday night.

Coleman spent much of his childhood in Berlin, Germany, before returning to the United States and eventually coming to TCU through Trinity Valley Community College.

He became a team captain and allowed just one sack over 723 snaps in 2023. His route to Fort Worth was different from most, and it worked out pretty well.

Roster Update: Emari Demercado

Dallas waived Emari Demercado on Tuesday, Oct. 27, so he comes off this week’s Cowboys viewing list. We’ll keep following where he lands.

His TCU memory still belongs here: 150 rushing yards against Michigan, including that 69-yard run, in the Fiesta Bowl victory. A roster move doesn’t change what he helped TCU accomplish.

Who Are You Watching?

Kendre Miller, Ar’Darius Washington, and Garret Wallow have byes with the Saints, Giants, and 49ers this week. Houston also has a bye, with Dylan Horton listed on injured reserve.

As Jason Phillips explored in his look at the different roles our Frogs fill around the NFL , those opportunities look different for every player. We’re happy to keep following them.

Which ProFrog brings back your favorite TCU memory?

Tell us on the KillerFrogs forum , and follow our Frogs in the Pros coverage throughout the season. I’m guessing we can find a few more highlights worth watching.

Go Frogs!