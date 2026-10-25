TCU has officially parted ways with offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator A.J. Ricker following Saturday’s 24-20 loss to West Virginia .

The Homecoming loss dropped the Horned Frogs to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play. The move marks TCU’s first coaching change of the season as the struggling Horned Frogs face an uphill battle to reach bowl eligibility.

TCU Makes a Change on the Offensive Line

Ricker arrived at TCU in December 2021 as part of Sonny Dykes’ new coaching staff, serving as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

During his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs, five of his offensive linemen signed NFL contracts. That group included Steve Avila, a second-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, and Brandon Coleman, a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Before coming to Fort Worth, Ricker coached the offensive line under Dykes at SMU, adding co-offensive coordinator responsibilities in 2020.

The change comes after Jaden Craig was sacked three times against the Mountaineers, bringing TCU’s season total to 20 sacks allowed. Expectations were high entering the season for a veteran offensive line bolstered by the addition of transfer Noah McKinney.

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is sacked by BYU Cougars defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau (5) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, protection has remained a concern, even after Craig and the offense took a step forward against Baylor .

According to TeamRankings , TCU’s quarterback sack percentage is 8.33 percent, tied for 107th nationally. The Horned Frogs have allowed 20 sacks through seven games, just two fewer than they surrendered all of last season, with five regular-season games remaining.

Offensive line problems have been a concern for the program over the past two seasons, and this year’s struggles have contributed to an offense that has been unable to find consistent production.

What’s Next for TCU

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes during a timeout against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Swingle are expected to oversee the position group moving forward.

Sammis, who is in his first season as TCU’s offensive coordinator, has an extensive background coaching the offensive line and will likely take the lead in getting the group back in shape.

Seven games into the season, the Horned Frogs have yet to score more than two touchdowns against a Power Four opponent. Their offensive inconsistency has left little margin for error despite a defense that has repeatedly kept them within reach.

Against West Virginia, TCU produced 484 total yards but committed three turnovers and failed to score in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs carried a 20-17 lead into the final period before the Mountaineers scored the game’s final touchdown.

TCU needs three wins in its final five games to reach bowl eligibility. The remaining regular-season schedule begins with Kansas before matchups against Arizona, Kansas State, Utah and Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs return to Amon G. Carter Stadium to face the Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The immediate challenge is turning the coaching change into improved protection and more consistent offensive production. With five games remaining, the Horned Frogs have little time to find answers as they try to keep a bowl berth within reach.

Stay Connected

Follow TCU Horned Frogs On SI for continuing coverage of the coaching change and the Horned Frogs’ preparations for Kansas. Visit KillerFrogs.com and join the discussion about Ricker’s departure on the Scott and Wes Frog Fan Forum, Ricker Fired