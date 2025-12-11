TCU Set to Hire UConn’s Gordon Sammis as New OC

It didn’t take long for TCU and Sonny Dykes to find a replacement for former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Horned Frogs are expected to hire UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis in the same role. Sammis has been with the Huskies for four seasons and has been the play caller for the past two. Over that two-year period, UConn has accumulated an 18-7 record, including victories over Power 4 opponents such as North Carolina, Boston College, and Duke. He’s been nominated for the Broyles Award the past two seasons, which honors college football’s top assistant coach.

Prior to becoming the offensive coordinator with the Huskies, he served as the offensive line coach at UConn for two seasons. He’s coached offensive line at places such as William & Mary, Lafayette, VMI and Columbia. He played offensive line at Virginia from 2003-07 and was a grad assistant with the Cavaliers from 2010-12. In lieu of former UConn head coach Jim Mora moving on to Colorado State, Sammis was named the interim head coach on Nov. 26.

UConn’s Offense Was Humming in 2025

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) fakes a hand off to running back Cam Edwards (0) the Air Force Falcons in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Led by quarterback Joe Fagnano, the Huskies’ offensive unit was one of the best in the country this past season. It scored 34.9 points per game, which ranked 16th in the nation, and averaged 445 yards per contest. The team ranked 28th in the country in yards per rush (4.9), something the Frogs hope transfers over to them next season.

Sammis has a strong reputation with both quarterbacks and offensive linemen, and that was evident with the Huskies’ performance in 2025. Fagnano had a standout season, throwing for 3,441 yards and 28 touchdowns. What’s more, he was extremely careful with the football, throwing only one interception all season.

UConn’s leading rusher was Cam Edwards, who rushed for 1,132 yards, ranking 17th in the nation. He scored 14 touchdowns. A couple of hours before it was reported that Sammis was hired as TCU’s offensive coordinator, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Edwards intended to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

Sammis’ offensive lines have also produced top-level talent that’s gone on to the next level. Over the past two seasons, both Christian Haynes (Seattle Seahawks) and Chase Lundt (Buffalo Bills) have been selected in the NFL Draft. Only two offensive linemen (Steve Avila and Brandon Coleman) have been drafted out of TCU since 2022.

TCU Looking for a Refreshed Offensive Identity

Under Briles, TCU was known for its fast-paced, quick-passing attack. As such, the Frogs had the ability to score in bunches but also were prone to long stretches of what could only be described as ineptitude.

With Sammis as the new full-time play caller, the Horned Frogs and Dykes are hoping that some of those struggles can be alleviated with a refreshed identity. Should Sammis come in and revitalize the offensive line, as well as continue to successfully develop the quarterback talent that the Frogs have on the roster, TCU could be set up to succeed on the offensive side of the football in 2026.

Recommended Articles