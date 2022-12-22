TCU Signs Its Highest Rated Class Ever On 2022 Early Signing Day

Outlook for the future TCU football roster was bleak on Dec. 24, 2021. The Frogs pieced together back-to-back recruiting classes that ranked outside the top 40– including the 2020 class that ranked outside the top 50.

But after completing their first unbeaten regular season since 2010 and securing spots in the Big 12 Championship and their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, TCU recruiting had a massive resurgence. TCU signed the 18th-ranked class for 2023, per 247Sports.

That's the highest-ranked class TCU's had dating back to 2010, when 247Sports began ranking classes.

The Frogs also landed four key transfers, which 247Sports deemed the 11th-best transfer haul in the country. The outlook for the future TCU football roster is bright on Dec. 22, 2022.

TCU Signs No. 18 2023 Recruiting Class

Though Wednesday marked the opening of the Early Signing Period, teams dubbed the day "National Signing Day" since a bulk of recruits inked their National Letter of Intent (NLI, not to be confused with NIL). Of the top 15 recruits in the nation, only one did not sign an NLI and only four of 35 five-star prospects remain unsigned.

The Frogs saw 22 of their 23 commits ink their NLI on Wednesday.

After signing four four-star players last year– two of which flipped with Sonny Dykes from SMU– TCU landed 10 of them this season, nine of which are in-state kids.

Overall, 20 of 23 recruits hail from Texas while 11 of them come from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex or adjacent cities.

Defensive lineman Markis Deal (Naaman Forest, Garland) heads the class with a 0.9440 rating, just barely edging out receiver Cordale Russell (North Mesquite) at 0.9399. Deal is the 15th-ranked defensive lineman in the country while Russell is the 23rd-ranked receiver.

In fact, five of TCU's top six recruits this cycle play defense, while 13 of the 22 play defense; seven of those are defensive backs.

The lone unsigned but committed player is four-star safety Warren Roberson (Red Oak).

The class ranks 18th nationally and third in the Big 12, but highest among permanent members of the conference moving forward. The two Big 12 classes ahead of them are the usual suspects– Texas and Oklahoma– with each posting top-seven classes nationally.

Complete TCU Recruiting Class

Four stars (247Sports rating)

Markis Deal , DL, Naaman Forest (0.9440)

, DL, Naaman Forest (0.9440) Cordale Russell , WR, North Mesquite (0.9399)

, WR, North Mesquite (0.9399) Warren Robinson , SAF, Red Oak (0.9195) – unsigned, but committed

, SAF, Red Oak (0.9195) – unsigned, but committed Avion Carter , DL, Tascosa (0.9116)

, DL, Tascosa (0.9116) Randon Fontenette , SAF, Brazosport (0.9063)

, SAF, Brazosport (0.9063) Jamel Johnson , SAF, Arlington Seguin (0.8983)

, SAF, Arlington Seguin (0.8983) Channing Canada , CB, Trinity Valley Community College (0.8975)

, CB, Trinity Valley Community College (0.8975) Cameron Cook , RB, Stony Point (0.8969)

, RB, Stony Point (0.8969) Javeon Wilcox , SAF, Lake Belton (0.8917)

, SAF, Lake Belton (0.8917) Max Carroll, ATH, Memphis, TN (0.8908)

Three stars (247Sports rating)

Zachary Chapman , DL, Fort Bend Marshall (0.8880)

, DL, Fort Bend Marshall (0.8880) Keviyan Huddleson , EDGE, Chapel Hill (0.8811)

, EDGE, Chapel Hill (0.8811) Lafayette Kaiuway , TE, Sam Houston (0.8803)

, TE, Sam Houston (0.8803) Kylan Salter , LB, Cedar Hill (0.8769)

, LB, Cedar Hill (0.8769) Rohan Fluellen , ATH, Gilmer (0.8769)

, ATH, Gilmer (0.8769) Jonathan Bax , EDGE, New Orleans, LA (0.8744)

, EDGE, New Orleans, LA (0.8744) Jordyn Bailey , WR, Denton Ryan (0.8714)

, WR, Denton Ryan (0.8714) Benjamin Whitfield , OT, Duncanville (0.8689)

, OT, Duncanville (0.8689) Vernon Glover Jr. , CB, Dickinson (0.8669)

, CB, Dickinson (0.8669) Cooper Powers , OL, De La Salle, CA (0.8650)

, OL, De La Salle, CA (0.8650) Jordan Lester , SAF, Mesquite Horn (0.8631)

, SAF, Mesquite Horn (0.8631) Narado Stoker , OL, South Oak Cliff (0.8581)

, OL, South Oak Cliff (0.8581) Brione Ramsey-Brooks, OL, South Oak Cliff (0.8456)

TCU Lands Four SEC Transfers

On top of their high school signing class, TCU landed four big transfers, all of which come from SEC schools. Tackle Tommy Brockermeyer– a former five star high school recruit out of All Saints (Fort Worth)– transferred in from Alabama and tops the class as one of three four-star transfers. Brockermeyer will almost certainly be a Day 1 starter.

Receiver JoJo Earle also comes in from Alabama and is also returning home. Earle was a highly-rated four-star prospect out of Aledo. Cornerback Avery Helm played three years for Florida before returning to his home state to play for TCU. Helm played high school ball at Fort Bend, joining incoming Chapman.

Tight end Jack Bech is a former four-star high school prospect from Lafayette, La. He's a three-star transfer inbound from LSU.

