TCU Silences the UNC Hype in Dominant Fashion
The 2025 TCU football season kicked off on Labor Day in a highly anticipated matchup against UNC in Chapel Hill. The debut of Bill Belichick at the collegiate level had the nation talking, and the question became could the Frogs handle the pressure on the national stage. It's safe to say the noise was a non-factor for Sonny Dykes and company as the Frogs rolled to a 48-14 win.
TCU's Defense Bounced Back After the Opening Drive
It didn't look great to start the game for the TCU defense. The Tar Heels took the opening kickoff and drove down the field with ease. In seven plays, UNC punched it in with an eight-yard score from Caleb Hood. TCU's response was not pretty as they picked up one first down and punted away.
After that first possession, Andy Avalos' defense stood up to UNC's offense. They allowed just 50 yards on the ground, a massive improvement from last season. Highlighted by a Bud Clark pick-six, the defense made life uncomfortable for Gio Lopez all night long.
TCU's second score on defense came halway through the third quarter. Lopez was strip sacked by Jonathan Bax and Devean Deal took it to the house. It was a fun night for the defense.
TCU's Running Game Provided a Spark
A main point of emphasis coming into 2025 was fixing the running game. It was a non-factor last season and hurt TCU mightily. However, with UTSA transfer Kevorian Barnes, TCU was optimistic that this element of the offense could turn around. Barnes didn't take long to make the Tar Heels pay.
His north and south running style was proving effective on Monday. He started the second half by ripping off a 75-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach. Barnes ran the ball 11 times for 113 yards and the score.
The Frogs ran for 258 yards, which is higher than any total last season. Nate Palmer and Jeremy Payne each got seven carries and provided some energy with 92 yards combined.
Josh Hoover's Stellar Play Carries Over Into 2025
For Josh Hoover, he's coming off a record-breaking season, and despite several departures on the offensive end, the junior quarterback didn't skip a beat on Monday. He completed 27 of his 36 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He peppered the ball to eight different receivers and was locked in from start to finish.
Arguably, his most impressive throw came on TCU's first touchdown of 2025. He hurled a beautiful pass right on the back shoulder of Jordan Dwyer for a 27-yard score. The Idaho transfer impressed in his Horned Frog debut with nine catches for 136 yards. The Hoover-Dwyer connection could be a fun watch for TCU fans this season. DJ Rogers caught the other touchdown pass from Hoover.
Following the game, Coach Dykes said TCU felt disrespected a bit. With the conversation around this game being primarily about Belichick, they used that noise as motivation. He also said he's proud of this team and was impressed with how they responded after UNC's opening drive.
There was a lot of mystery surrounding this game. Tons of eyes were on UNC, and TCU was the one who left no doubt to the college football world that they came to play. Only time will tell about the quality of the Tar Heels, and while the Horned Frogs will certainly play tougher opponents, what they did tonight was impressive.
A 1-0 start to the season will be followed by a bye week. They'll return home for a matchup with Abilene Christian on September 13th at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.