TCU's Offense Comes Alive in Regular Season Finale Win Over Cincinnati
TCU Football has received heavy criticism for its lack of offensive consistency over the last several weeks. After scoring two touchdowns in their first three drives against the Houston Cougars, they mustered three points the rest of the way in the victory. On Saturday, they put together their most complete performance of the season, powering to a 45-23 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.
For the second straight week, the Frogs got off to a hot start. After a big fourth-and-one stop on Cincinnati's opening drive, it took eight plays for TCU to find the end zone. Josh Hoover completed a pass to Joseph Manjack to make it 7-0. After another quick stop by the defense, the offense picked up right where they left off. Hoover threw a beautiful back shoulder throw to Eric McAlister to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Bearcats' offense found its stride, scoring on consecutive drives, but the possessions were sandwiched by a 69-yard touchdown catch by Jordan Dwyer. TCU's offense was on a roll all night long, scoring on seven of its ten total drives.
Jeremy Payne Had a Career Night Running the Ball
Jeremy Payne received the start at running back for the second consecutive game and seized the moment. The sophomore set a new career high in carries (26), rushing yards (174), receiving yards (44), and touchdowns (2). His first score came at the end of the first half, and the second effectively put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Payne has been a great story towards the end of this season. Head coach Sonny Dykes said Payne has shown him toughness and physicality over the last four weeks. Nate Palmer added 33 yards on the ground, and Jon Denman contributed 29. The Horned Frogs have now rushed for 438 total yards over the last two games, a significant sign of progress for one of the Big 12's worst rushing attacks.
Hoover also had a tremendous game. He completed 19 of his 22 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns. McAlister eclipsed 100 yards for the fourth time in five contests. He hauled in eight passes for 101 yards and the score.
One of the biggest momentum changes occurred in the third quarter. Hoover found Manjack, and he scampered towards the end zone before the ball got knocked loose. It appeared a Bearcat defender would fall on top of it, but the ball continued to roll into the end zone, and Dwyer fell on top of it. TCU took a 38-17 lead, and it was a massive break for the Frogs.
With the win, TCU has back-to-back seasons with 8+ wins for the first time since 2014-15. According to Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dykes said he wishes TCU could have played like this more consistently this season. He also said this is the most complete game they've played since the UNC win. It's unfortunate that it took so long to reach that point, but on a positive note, the Frogs ended the season strong.
A lot of credit has to be given to the players for continuing to fight and put together consecutive winning efforts to round out the regular season.
What's Next?
TCU finishes the regular season with an 8-4 overall record and 5-4 in conference play. They placed 10th in the Big 12. Now, they'll await their bowl game in the coming weeks.