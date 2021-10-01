October 1, 2021
How to Watch: TCU vs. Texas
How can I watch or listen to the TCU vs. Texas?
TCU opens Big 12 play with the University of Texas.  Since joining the Big 12, TCU leads the series 7-2.  Can the Frogs make it 8-2? Time will tell.  Fort Worth would love to send the soon-to-be, SEC team home with their horns down.  

If you can't make it to The Carter to watch the Frogs, then invite your neighbors over to watch them on the tv!  Frogs kick-off at 11:00 am CST.  Here's how to watch or listen:

Game Day Thread 

TV: ABC

Stream: FuboTV

FM Radio: KTCU FM 88.7

AM Radio: WBAP 820

Did you know?  

Gary Patterson ranks No. 1 nationally among all head coaches, past or present, in winning percentages against Texas since 1996 when playing a minimum of six games.

Since 2005, TCU has had the best record in Texas among the 12 FBS programs.  Texas is second.

