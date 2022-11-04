How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Texas Tech

Hello!

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes football, evidently. In the event you want to watch, listen to, or livestream the game, here is the relevant information:

Kickoff - 11 am, Central Time

TV - FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

We're here, folks. 8 and 0 (9, if we count BYE's forfeit; that team did not dare even to meet us on the field)--as I have predicted. Nevertheless, there seems to be a bit of anxiety in Frogdom of late. One gets the sense that any number of Horned Frog fans may be worried that our luck will soon give out.

Which is stupid because luck has nothing to do with it. Talent and devotion to purpose do.

Texas Tech is a mediocre team this season, having lost all their Big 12 appearances, except to West Virginia and Texas. Every other team in the Big 12 they have been so unfortunate as to meet--Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Baylor--has knocked them around like a pinball in The Who film "Tommy."

Meanwhile, we are prepared, the boys are ready, and we will be at home, at the Carter, beneath a perfectly mild autumn sun. The game is ours to lose.

For my money, I have bet TCU wins the day 45-0. Further, the entire KillerFrog writing team agrees with me in the result, if not the score.

But we all know I'm right. I'm always right.

TCU. 45-0. 9 and 0. Saturday

Go Frogs!

