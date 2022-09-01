TCU Football vs Colorado: Opponent's Players to Watch
QB #12 Brendon Lewis
Four-star Quarterback from Melissa, TX. Sophomore
Colorado also has a Quarterback battle like TCU, so it is uncertain if Brendon Lewis or JT Shrout will start. Lewis is a 6-3 209 lb. quarterback. Last season he started all 12 games finishing the season with 149 of 257 passing for 1,540 yards and ten touchdowns with only three interceptions.
|Brendon Lewis
|2020
|2021
Attempts
6
149
Completions
10
257
Completion %
60%
58%
Yards
95
1,540
Average
9.5
6.0
Touchdowns
0
10
Interceptions
0
3
Long
26
65
Sack
0
31
Rating
139.8
118.8
QB #7 JT Shrout
Three-star Quarterback from Santa Clarita, Calif. Junior
Shrout is a 6-3 220 lb. quarterback who transferred from Tennessee. After sitting out last season with an injury, he will be looking to compete for the starting role. We have not seen any game action for Shrout at Colorado; however, at Tennessee, he played eight games and completed 37 of 69 passes for 494 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
He offers a different style of Quarterback than what Lewis offers. No matter who starts, this could cause a problem for TCU because the Frogs won't know until game time who will get the start.
|JT Shrout
|2019
|2020
Completions
13
24
Attempts
27
42
Completion %
48.1%
57.1%
Yards
179
315
Average
6.6
7.5
Touchdowns
1
4
Interceptions
0
3
Long
55
46
Sack
1
2
Rating
116.1
137.3
TE #38 Brady Russell
Two-star Tight End from Fort Collins, Colo. Senior
The 6th year 6-3 250 lb. Senior tight end may be the Quarterback's most targeted weapon on the team. Russell has played in 38 career games with 28 starts. He has recorded 58 career catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, Russell was one of the most targeted players on the field. He could be a problem for the Frogs if left in the open area, but he should not be a problem in the end zone because he has only scored three career touchdowns.
|Brady Russell
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
Receptions
5
23
5
25
Yards
41
221
77
307
Average
8.2
9.6
15.4
12.3
Touchdowns
0
2
1
0
Long
18
27
34
65
Tailback- #8 Alex Fontenot
Three-star Running Back from Richmond, TX. Senior
Alex Fontenot is a 6-0 200 lb. tailback. He had great action last season, especially towards the beginning of each game. He has played in 35 career games with 14 starts. He has carried the ball 292 times for 1,244 yards with 11 touchdowns. He is also an impactful player when receiving the ball, and he has 40 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown. Alex Fontenot is a serious athlete whom TCU should not take lightly. The Frogs will have to keep an eye on him, especially early in the game.
|Alex Fontenot
|2018
|2019
|2021
Rushing Attempts
11
185
96
Rushing Yards
43
874
326
Rushing Average
3.9
4.7
3.4
Rushing Touchdowns
1
5
5
Rushing Long
15
32
27
Receiving Receptions
0
27
13
Receiving Yards
0
122
80
Receiving Average
0
4.5
6.2
Receiving Touchdowns
0
0
1
Receiving Long
0
19
43
Wide Receiver- #2 RJ Sneed
Three-star Wide Receiver from Cypress, TX. Senior
Sneed is a 6-1 195 lb. transfer from Baylor. He played five seasons at Baylor. As a Baylor Bear, he caught 133 receptions for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns. He is an excellent addition to Colorado because he is swift and has great hands. TCU has to keep him at bay and keep some tight coverage against them, but it should not be too much of a problem for the frogs because they have already played against him quite a few times while he was a Big 12 player.
|R.J. Sneed II
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
Receptions
5
1
42
39
46
Yards
53
4
437
497
573
Average
10.6
4.0
10.4
12.7
12.5
Touchdowns
0
0
3
3
2
Long
19
4
38
39
69
Defensive Tackle- #99 Jalen Sami
Two-star Defensive Tackle from Colorado Springs, CO. Junior
The 6-6 325 lb. has been one of the most improved and impressive players on this Colorado defense. He has played in 28 games, starting in 24 of those games. Sami has 58 career tackles, 37 solos, ten tackles for loss, five third down stops, four QB pressures, two-and-a-half sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. You name it; he has helped his team tremendously on this side of the ball. He is just one man, but he can indeed create some problems for the Horned Frogs. However, with TCU's line getting healthier with a more significant build, it shouldn't be that big of a problem.
|Jalen Sami
|2019
|2020
|2021
Total Tackles
26
2
24
Solo Tackles
14
2
11
Assists
12
2
13
Sacks
1
0
0.5
