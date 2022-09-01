Skip to main content
TCU Football vs Colorado: Opponent's Players to Watch

Colorado University Athletics

TCU Football vs Colorado: Opponent's Players to Watch

Colorado hosts TCU this Friday night in Boulder. Who are the Buffaloes best players?

QB #12 Brendon Lewis

Four-star Quarterback from Melissa, TX. Sophomore

Colorado also has a Quarterback battle like TCU, so it is uncertain if Brendon Lewis or JT Shrout will start. Lewis is a 6-3 209 lb. quarterback. Last season he started all 12 games finishing the season with 149 of 257 passing for 1,540 yards and ten touchdowns with only three interceptions. 

Brendon Lewis Statistics

Brendon Lewis20202021

Attempts

6

149

Completions

10

257

Completion %

60%

58%

Yards

95

1,540

Average

9.5

6.0

Touchdowns

0

10

Interceptions

0

3

Long

26

65

Sack

0

31

Rating

139.8

118.8

QB #7 JT Shrout

Three-star Quarterback from Santa Clarita, Calif. Junior

Shrout is a 6-3 220 lb. quarterback who transferred from Tennessee. After sitting out last season with an injury, he will be looking to compete for the starting role. We have not seen any game action for Shrout at Colorado; however, at Tennessee, he played eight games and completed 37 of 69 passes for 494 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He offers a different style of Quarterback than what Lewis offers. No matter who starts, this could cause a problem for TCU because the Frogs won't know until game time who will get the start. 

JT Shrout Career Statistics

JT Shrout20192020

Completions

13

24

Attempts

27

42

Completion %

48.1%

57.1%

Yards

179

315

Average

6.6

7.5

Touchdowns

1

4

Interceptions 

0

3

Long

55

46

Sack

1

2

Rating

116.1

137.3

TE #38 Brady Russell

Two-star Tight End from Fort Collins, Colo. Senior

The 6th year 6-3 250 lb. Senior tight end may be the Quarterback's most targeted weapon on the team. Russell has played in 38 career games with 28 starts. He has recorded 58 career catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, Russell was one of the most targeted players on the field. He could be a problem for the Frogs if left in the open area, but he should not be a problem in the end zone because he has only scored three career touchdowns.

Brady Russell Career Statistics

Brady Russell2018201920202021

Receptions

5

23

5

25

Yards

41

221

77

307

Average

8.2

9.6

15.4

12.3

Touchdowns

0

2

1

0

Long

18

27

34

65

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tailback- #8 Alex Fontenot

Three-star Running Back from Richmond, TX. Senior

Alex Fontenot is a 6-0 200 lb. tailback. He had great action last season, especially towards the beginning of each game. He has played in 35 career games with 14 starts. He has carried the ball 292 times for 1,244 yards with 11 touchdowns. He is also an impactful player when receiving the ball, and he has 40 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown. Alex Fontenot is a serious athlete whom TCU should not take lightly. The Frogs will have to keep an eye on him, especially early in the game.

Alex Fontenot Career Statistics

Alex Fontenot201820192021

Rushing Attempts

11

185

96

Rushing Yards

43

874

326

Rushing Average

3.9

4.7

3.4

Rushing Touchdowns

1

5

5

Rushing Long

15

32

27

Receiving Receptions

0

27

13

Receiving Yards

0

122

80

Receiving Average

0

4.5

6.2

Receiving Touchdowns

0

0

1

Receiving Long

0

19

43

Wide Receiver- #2 RJ Sneed

Three-star Wide Receiver from Cypress, TX. Senior

Sneed is a 6-1 195 lb. transfer from Baylor. He played five seasons at Baylor. As a Baylor Bear, he caught 133 receptions for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns. He is an excellent addition to Colorado because he is swift and has great hands. TCU has to keep him at bay and keep some tight coverage against them, but it should not be too much of a problem for the frogs because they have already played against him quite a few times while he was a Big 12 player. 

R.J. Sneed II Career Statistics

R.J. Sneed II20172018201920202021

Receptions 

5

1

42

39

46

Yards

53

4

437

497

573

Average

10.6

4.0

10.4

12.7

12.5

Touchdowns

0

0

3

3

2

Long

19

4

38

39

69

Defensive Tackle- #99 Jalen Sami 

Two-star Defensive Tackle from Colorado Springs, CO. Junior

The 6-6 325 lb. has been one of the most improved and impressive players on this Colorado defense. He has played in 28 games, starting in 24 of those games. Sami has 58 career tackles, 37 solos, ten tackles for loss, five third down stops, four QB pressures, two-and-a-half sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. You name it; he has helped his team tremendously on this side of the ball. He is just one man, but he can indeed create some problems for the Horned Frogs. However, with TCU's line getting healthier with a more significant build, it shouldn't be that big of a problem.

Jalen Sami Career Statistics

Jalen Sami201920202021

Total Tackles

26

2

24

Solo Tackles

14

2

11

Assists

12

2

13

Sacks

1

0

0.5

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 8.13.33 PM
Football

TCU Football: Keys to the Game at Colorado

By Ian Napetian
Chandler Morris and Max Duggan, TCU Football
Football

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: TCU Football Week 1 - Quarterbacks

By Tori Couch
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) reaches for a ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week One Matchups And Predictions

By Barry Lewis
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Football

Top College Football Week 1 Games You Need To Watch

By Brett Gibbons
Messiah Bright TCU Soccer
More Sports

Women's Soccer Poll Watching: Frogs Inch Up One Spot

By Barry Lewis
Emari Demercado of TCU Football
Football

TCU at Colorado: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
TCU Beach Volleyball summer serve up
More Sports

The Pro Runs For TCU Beach Volleyball

By Nicholas Howard
Ralphie Horizontal - Photo Credit University of Colorado Athletics
Football

Dear Opponent: Colorado

By Tyler Brown