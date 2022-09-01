TCU Football vs Colorado: Opponent's Players to Watch

QB #12 Brendon Lewis

Four-star Quarterback from Melissa, TX. Sophomore

Colorado also has a Quarterback battle like TCU, so it is uncertain if Brendon Lewis or JT Shrout will start. Lewis is a 6-3 209 lb. quarterback. Last season he started all 12 games finishing the season with 149 of 257 passing for 1,540 yards and ten touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Brendon Lewis 2020 2021 Attempts 6 149 Completions 10 257 Completion % 60% 58% Yards 95 1,540 Average 9.5 6.0 Touchdowns 0 10 Interceptions 0 3 Long 26 65 Sack 0 31 Rating 139.8 118.8

QB #7 JT Shrout

Three-star Quarterback from Santa Clarita, Calif. Junior

Shrout is a 6-3 220 lb. quarterback who transferred from Tennessee. After sitting out last season with an injury, he will be looking to compete for the starting role. We have not seen any game action for Shrout at Colorado; however, at Tennessee, he played eight games and completed 37 of 69 passes for 494 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He offers a different style of Quarterback than what Lewis offers. No matter who starts, this could cause a problem for TCU because the Frogs won't know until game time who will get the start.

JT Shrout 2019 2020 Completions 13 24 Attempts 27 42 Completion % 48.1% 57.1% Yards 179 315 Average 6.6 7.5 Touchdowns 1 4 Interceptions 0 3 Long 55 46 Sack 1 2 Rating 116.1 137.3

TE #38 Brady Russell

Two-star Tight End from Fort Collins, Colo. Senior

The 6th year 6-3 250 lb. Senior tight end may be the Quarterback's most targeted weapon on the team. Russell has played in 38 career games with 28 starts. He has recorded 58 career catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, Russell was one of the most targeted players on the field. He could be a problem for the Frogs if left in the open area, but he should not be a problem in the end zone because he has only scored three career touchdowns.

Brady Russell 2018 2019 2020 2021 Receptions 5 23 5 25 Yards 41 221 77 307 Average 8.2 9.6 15.4 12.3 Touchdowns 0 2 1 0 Long 18 27 34 65

Tailback- #8 Alex Fontenot

Three-star Running Back from Richmond, TX. Senior

Alex Fontenot is a 6-0 200 lb. tailback. He had great action last season, especially towards the beginning of each game. He has played in 35 career games with 14 starts. He has carried the ball 292 times for 1,244 yards with 11 touchdowns. He is also an impactful player when receiving the ball, and he has 40 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown. Alex Fontenot is a serious athlete whom TCU should not take lightly. The Frogs will have to keep an eye on him, especially early in the game.

Alex Fontenot 2018 2019 2021 Rushing Attempts 11 185 96 Rushing Yards 43 874 326 Rushing Average 3.9 4.7 3.4 Rushing Touchdowns 1 5 5 Rushing Long 15 32 27 Receiving Receptions 0 27 13 Receiving Yards 0 122 80 Receiving Average 0 4.5 6.2 Receiving Touchdowns 0 0 1 Receiving Long 0 19 43

Wide Receiver- #2 RJ Sneed

Three-star Wide Receiver from Cypress, TX. Senior

Sneed is a 6-1 195 lb. transfer from Baylor. He played five seasons at Baylor. As a Baylor Bear, he caught 133 receptions for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns. He is an excellent addition to Colorado because he is swift and has great hands. TCU has to keep him at bay and keep some tight coverage against them, but it should not be too much of a problem for the frogs because they have already played against him quite a few times while he was a Big 12 player.

R.J. Sneed II 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Receptions 5 1 42 39 46 Yards 53 4 437 497 573 Average 10.6 4.0 10.4 12.7 12.5 Touchdowns 0 0 3 3 2 Long 19 4 38 39 69

Defensive Tackle- #99 Jalen Sami

Two-star Defensive Tackle from Colorado Springs, CO. Junior

The 6-6 325 lb. has been one of the most improved and impressive players on this Colorado defense. He has played in 28 games, starting in 24 of those games. Sami has 58 career tackles, 37 solos, ten tackles for loss, five third down stops, four QB pressures, two-and-a-half sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. You name it; he has helped his team tremendously on this side of the ball. He is just one man, but he can indeed create some problems for the Horned Frogs. However, with TCU's line getting healthier with a more significant build, it shouldn't be that big of a problem.

Jalen Sami 2019 2020 2021 Total Tackles 26 2 24 Solo Tackles 14 2 11 Assists 12 2 13 Sacks 1 0 0.5

