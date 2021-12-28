Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. Texas Tech versus Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

Mississippi State is currently a 10.0 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 57.5.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.