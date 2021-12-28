Publish date:
Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
The Red Raiders take on the Bulldogs at 5:45 p.m. CT tonight in the Liberty Bowl.
College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. Texas Tech versus Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]
Mississippi State is currently a 10.0 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 57.5.
Read KillerFrogs' Liberty Bowl Preview - Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State here.
