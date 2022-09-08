Week 1 College Football Overreactions That We Kind Of Believe

There's a lot to unpack from Week 1 of the college football season. From upsets to near upsets to beatdowns, there's plenty to take away from the weekend. But what's often preached after one game is to not overreact to what unfolded on Saturday.

Well, to hell with that.

Here's some serious overreactions to Week 1 that, in all honesty, I kind of believe a little bit.

These Teams Are Done

But it's only one game!

Yep– and these teams are burnt toast.

I'm completely pulling my stock from North Carolina, Oregon, and LSU.

UNC began the season 2-0, but they've failed to even inhibit opposing offenses. Perhaps more concerning than allowing 61 points in their latest game (including 40!!! in the fourth quarter) is the 20 they gave up to Florida A&M playing without a dozen scholarship players. The Rattlers scored just three the following week against Jackson State. Against teams like Wake Forest and Miami, the Tarheels are in serious trouble.

I'm also out on Oregon after they looked hapless against Georgia. It's the defending national champions, but the Ducks are loaded to the brim with five-star talent. Dan Lanning may be a good long-term hire, but 2022 might be a true rebuilding season.

It's not so much about the loss– or even the manner of loss– for LSU on Sunday night. It's about how the team responded. Kayshon Boutte scrubbed LSU from his social media (a growing trend among players) and the players on the field were quick to show they were frustrated.

While there's no way Brian Kelly loses his job this year, he could very well lose the locker room and fast. I want no part of those teams.

Anthony Richardson For Heisman

Maybe not as farfetched, Anthony Richardson is a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy this year. He's built like Cam Newton and rushed for over 100 yards against an athletic Utah defense.

Last year, he showed real promise to be a legitimate superstar and it appears a full offseason of first-team reps cleaned up the edges. Richardson didn't make any critical errors due to a bad read against the Utes.

He's going to stick around in the Heisman conversation all year long.

Georgia Is As Good As Last Year... If Not Better

The question all offseason was around how QB Stetson Bennett followed up an impossible championship run. How did he? By lighting up a top-20 defense to the tune of 386 yards and multiple highlight-reel plays.

UGA's embarrassment of freaks at tight end (who can also play receiver) makes them a special kind of dangerous that most teams don't have experience covering.

Thought their defense would take a step back after losing 15 guys to the NFL Draft in April? Too bad– they're still likely the best in the nation.

There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that we'll see Georgia occupy one of the Playoff seeds come December.

Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame Makes Them Scarier

But they only scored 21 points!

Yeah, and commanded a game against a top-5 Notre Dame team. Things didn't go as planned for the Buckeyes on offense. They lost their top two receivers to injury and the offensive flow just wasn't quite there.

Instead, they turned to human wrecking ball Myian Williams and an uncharacteristic ground-and-pound bull ball offense. The tactic worked and– despite CJ Stroud not throwing for 450 yards– Ohio State won that game with room to breathe.

The other aspect comes on defense. Jim Knowels scheme with the Buckeyes was unlike anything Ohio State fans have seen in years. Blitzes were exotic, they generated pressure (particularly from linebackers!), and completely shut down the Notre Dame offense outside of three big plays.

That Ohio State can win games in this manner– games that they lost last year against Michigan and Oregon– makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the nation.

And don't worry, we'll still see the high-flying Ohio State offense put 50+ up on the scoreboard multiple times this year.

