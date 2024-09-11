Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Three
As we get closer to the middle of the season, we have our first true conference game of the season, while others are playing their rivals or a tune-up game this week. So which games deserve your attention?
Big 12 Week 3 - Must Watch Games
Texas State vs. Arizona State
The Bobcats have been great to start the season, and the Sun Devils have been surprisingly good so far through two weeks, but one of them will have to lose. This should be a one-possession game from start to finish.
#20 Arizona at #14 Kansas State
Two of the top projected teams are going at it with a tie-breaker outcome deciding game... wait, what's that? This isn't a conference game? Oh, well, it should be a closely contested game regardless.
Texas Tech vs. North Texas
Tech is on an upset alert on this one. One look at their injury report, and you can tell they are a shell of their former selves, and a loss to Washington State last weekend proved that. This could be closer than anticipated.
TCU vs UCF
It's the first true conference game of the year, and what a game it will be. Two teams hungry to prove they have taken a step forward this year should come down to the final possession.
Big 12 Week 2 - Just Keep Track of the Scores
Kansas vs UNLV
This could be a sneaky close game, but it could also be a blowout, with Kansas wanting revenge after losing last weekend.
Baylor vs Air Force
Same as the game above, could be closer than anticipated.
West Virginia at Pitt
Who doesn't love the Backyard Brawl and all of their chants?
Colorado at Colorado State
One of the best games of the year last season, and it will be interesting to see how the Buffs respond this weekend.
Big 12 Week 3 - Only Look For the Final Score
- #13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa
- Cincinnati at Miami (OH)
- #12 Utah at Utah State
- Houston vs. Rice
- BYU at Wyoming
