Killer Frogs

Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Three

Conference games are finally happening as the season heats up, but which games should you be paying attention to the most?

JD Andress

Aug 31, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we get closer to the middle of the season, we have our first true conference game of the season, while others are playing their rivals or a tune-up game this week. So which games deserve your attention?

Big 12 Week 3 - Must Watch Games

Texas State vs. Arizona State

The Bobcats have been great to start the season, and the Sun Devils have been surprisingly good so far through two weeks, but one of them will have to lose. This should be a one-possession game from start to finish.

#20 Arizona at #14 Kansas State

Two of the top projected teams are going at it with a tie-breaker outcome deciding game... wait, what's that? This isn't a conference game? Oh, well, it should be a closely contested game regardless.

Texas Tech vs. North Texas

Tech is on an upset alert on this one. One look at their injury report, and you can tell they are a shell of their former selves, and a loss to Washington State last weekend proved that. This could be closer than anticipated.

TCU vs UCF

It's the first true conference game of the year, and what a game it will be. Two teams hungry to prove they have taken a step forward this year should come down to the final possession.

Big 12 Week 2 - Just Keep Track of the Scores

Kansas vs UNLV

This could be a sneaky close game, but it could also be a blowout, with Kansas wanting revenge after losing last weekend.

Baylor vs Air Force

Same as the game above, could be closer than anticipated.

West Virginia at Pitt

Who doesn't love the Backyard Brawl and all of their chants?

Colorado at Colorado State

One of the best games of the year last season, and it will be interesting to see how the Buffs respond this weekend.

Big 12 Week 3 - Only Look For the Final Score

  • #13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa
  • Cincinnati at Miami (OH)
  • #12 Utah at Utah State
  • Houston vs. Rice
  • BYU at Wyoming

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. 

Published
JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Football