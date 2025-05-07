Former TCU Center Sedona Prince to Play in Lebanon
Former TCU center Sedona Prince will continue her playing career in Lebanon. The 6-foot-7 center has signed with Al Riyadi of the Lebanese Basketball League.
After averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks last season earning All-Big 12 First Team and Defensive Team Honors, the 24 year-old went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Even after being ranked the number eight overall prospect by ESPN in the draft, Prince's off-the-court issues ikely resulted in her not getting picked.
Even though Prince not been charged with a crime, at least four women have publicly accused the Liberty Hill, TX native of sexual assault or intimate partner violence in recent months.
The 2024-25 All-American Honorable Mention made her Women's Lebanese Basketball League (WLBL) debut Monday scoring 13 points with nine rebounds.
Before her final two seasons at TCU, Prince with played with Oregon from 2019-2022 and started her college career at Texas in the 2018-2019 season.
