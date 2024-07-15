Boston Red Sox Select Payton Tolle with the 50th Pick in MLB Draft
With the start of the MLB Draft, it's time to turn our attention to who will get their name called on draft night. Payton Tolle was the first selection to the MLB Draft from this year's TCU Baseball team. The Boston Red Sox selected Tolle in the 2nd round with the 50th pick in the draft.
The Friday night starter for TCU ended the year with a 3.21 ERA in 81.1 IP with 125 strikeouts. Tolle started three out of the four games in which TCU shut out its opponent in the 2024 season, the most memorable of the four being his 9-inning complete game against Oklahoma State earlier in the season.
The lefty had a decorated junior season with multiple awards throughout the season. Some of these awards include Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, D1 Baseball/NCBWA Second Team All-American, Perfect Game Third-Team Performer, First Team All-Conference Performer, NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Semi-finalist, Golden Spikes Award Semi-Finalist.
In Kirk Saarloos' time at TCU, the Horned Frogs have produced 65 draft picks, 27 of them being in the Top-10 rounds of the MLB Draft. Frogball fans should keep a close eye on the draft when they can as Noah Franco is another soon-to-be Frog expected to be drafted relatively high this year.
