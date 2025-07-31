SI

Yankees Set to Acquire Pirates Closer David Bednar

The acquisition of Bednar helps address a major need for the Yankees at the trade deadline.

The Yankees have traded for Pirates closer David Bednar.
The New York Yankees are set to acquire Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported that talks were gaining traction.

The trade lands the 30-year-old Bednar in New York to shore up the back-end of the Yankees' bullpen. The appeal of a Bednar trade with any team was that he had another year of team control into 2026.

After a rough start to the season following a poor 2024, the two-time All-Star was sent down to Triple-A in March. Since returning, he has thrown 37 innings with a 1.70 ERA, re-establishing himself as one of the best relievers in baseball.

He will certainly get plenty of high-leverage work in the second half of the season for the Yankees.

