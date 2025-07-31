Yankees Set to Acquire Pirates Closer David Bednar
The acquisition of Bednar helps address a major need for the Yankees at the trade deadline.
The New York Yankees are set to acquire Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported that talks were gaining traction.
The trade lands the 30-year-old Bednar in New York to shore up the back-end of the Yankees' bullpen. The appeal of a Bednar trade with any team was that he had another year of team control into 2026.
After a rough start to the season following a poor 2024, the two-time All-Star was sent down to Triple-A in March. Since returning, he has thrown 37 innings with a 1.70 ERA, re-establishing himself as one of the best relievers in baseball.
He will certainly get plenty of high-leverage work in the second half of the season for the Yankees.
