Newest Pro Frogs: Where Did The TCU Horned Frogs Go In The 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft brought plenty of shock and surprise to the football world this past weekend. Eight TCU Horned Frogs were in the draft pool, anxious to hear their names called and lifelong dreams realized. While only three of them were selected in the draft, all eight did land with a team and will participate in rookie mini camp.
Let's take a look at where your eight new Pro Frogs landed and where you can see them suit up on Sundays this fall.
Brandon Coleman, OL: Commanders (3rd Round, 68th overall)
Coleman was the first of the bunch selected, being picked by the Washington Commanders on Friday night. He projects to be the second left tackle on the team, meaning Coleman could see the field at any time due to injury or underperformance this season.
Jared Wiley, TE: Chiefs (4th Round, 131st overall)
There could be worse places to head than to the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Wiley was picked early Saturday to join a tight end room with future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce. Though Kelce signed a contract extension this week, the Chiefs are notorious for using two- and three-TE sets, meaning Wiley will see action this fall.
Wiley joined TCU alum Lucas Niang in Kansas City.
Josh Newton, CB: Bengals (5th Round, 149th overall)
Newton didn't have to wait long after Wiley to hear his name called Saturday. He heads to the Queen City as a possible rotator at corner. OurLads projects Newton as second string behind Cam Taylor-Britt or DJ Turner this fall.
Undrafted Free Agents (UDFAs)
- Emani Bailey, RB, Chiefs: Bailey joins Wiley and Niang as the third Horned Frog in Kansas City and the ninth in the AFC West.
- Andrew Coker, OL, Raiders: Coker teams up with Tre'von Moehrig, former TCU safety and starter on the Raiders defense.
- Willis Patrick, OL, Chargers: Patrick becomes the latest Horned Frog to head to L.A., joining three others on the Chargers and three more on the Rams.
- Mark Perry, SAF, Dolphins: Perry was a projected draft pick but fell after the run of safeties was seriously bumped down. He lands with the Dolphins.
- Millard Bradford, SAF, Saints: Bradford reunites with former teammate Kendre Miller in New Orleans. The two played on the national runner-up 2022 squad together.
