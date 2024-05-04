TCU Women's Basketball: Pac-12 All-Freshman Guard Donovyn Hunter Signs With Horned Frogs
TCU women’s basketball added another elite guard to its roster for the upcoming season with the signing of Oregon State transfer point guard Donovyn Hunter.
As a freshman in 2023-24, Hunter was a crucial piece of the Beavers' Elite Eight run, playing a team-high 972 minutes. She started 34 of 35 games, averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 assists, earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honors and was an honorable mention All-Defensive team member. Only two freshmen in the last decade have made the Pac-12 All-Defensive team.
Starting as a true freshman is a significant accomplishment at the Division I level, especially for an Oregon State program where the last player to do so was eventual WNBA first round draft pick Sydney Wiese in 2013-14.
Hunter will provide TCU with valuable experience at the point guard position. A 2.39 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 21st nationally last season and led all Division-I freshmen. Her 129 assists ranked seventh in the Pac-12. Hunter also shot 41.6% from the field, good for second among Pac-12 guards.
Hunter broke double-digit scoring nine times last season, which included the Sweet Sixteen win over Notre Dame and the Elite Eight loss to eventual champion South Carolina. She dished out five or more assists nine times, too.
With Hunter’s help, the Beavers saw their win total improve significantly last season. Oregon State notched a nation-leading 14-game improvement, which is just one better than TCU’s turnaround.
In high school, Hunter, a Medford, Oregon native, led South Medford High School to the OSAA Class 6A state championship game as a senior in 2023 and earned state Co-Player of the Year Honors. She was also a two-time first team all-state honoree after missing her first two years of high school basketball with injuries.
The Horned Frogs now have 11 players on the roster for the 2024-25 season, with four coming through the transfer portal. Other transfers include Taylor Bigby out of USC, former LSU guard Haley Van Lith and Maddie Scherr from Kentucky.
TCU’s current roster
Guards
Madison Conner
Agnes Emma-Nnopu
Una Jovanovic
Knisha Godfrey
Donovyn Hunter – Oregon State transfer
Maddie Scherr – Kentucky transfer
Taylor Bigby – USC transfer
Haley Van Lith – LSU transfer
Forwards/Centers
Aaliyah Roberson
Sedona Prince
Daija Turner