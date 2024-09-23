Frogs in the Pros: Andy Dalton Dazzles In His Starting Quarterback Return
Andy Dalton has returned as a starting quarterback with a bang. The 14-year veteran threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Carolina Panthers win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.
The Panthers announced Monday, September 16 that they would be benching second-year quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft in favor of Andy Dalton to bring a spark to a struggling Panthers squad.
This was the first time Dalton has been a full-time starting quarterback since 2022 with the New Orleans Saints.
With virtually nothing to lose for the Panthers, Dalton went out there Sunday against the Raiders and was nothing short of spectacular.
The former TCU quarterback finished 26 of 37 passing with 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 36-22 win for the Panthers, their first of the year.
"The Red Rifle" is now the only player in the NFL this season with 300 yards and three touchdowns in a single game.
"This is so much fun. When you haven't had it for a while, there's definitely things that you miss... I had a ton of fun today," said Dalton to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS in a postgame interview.
With such a special game, Dalton proved he still has a lot left in the tank.
The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the season as the Panthers look to improve on a sub-par recent history.
After a disappointing result against SMU on Saturday, TCU fans seeing the two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year have continued success in the NFL is at least a little bright spot on the weekend.
The 2011 Rose Bowl winning quarterback even put up the TCU hand gesture after throwing a touchdown pass.
"The Red Rifle" will next be in action when the Panthers host the Bengals, Dalton's former team, on Sunday, September 29 at 12:00 PM CT.
