Skip to main content
Norrie’s Historic Wimbledon Run Comes To An End

Norrie’s Historic Wimbledon Run Comes To An End

The former Horned Frog gave it his all but fell in the semifinal match to the No. 1 player Djokovic

© Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The former Horned Frog gave it his all but fell in the semifinal match to the No. 1 player Djokovic

Cam Norrie advanced further in any Grand Slam in his young professional career. Along the way, he united fans in three corners of the globe – his home country and host, Great Britain, his college home Fort Worth, and the place where he grew up and where his parents still live, Auckland, New Zealand.

In a historic run over the last two weeks, or fortnight as the Brits say, he has played some unforgettable tennis, including a couple of five-setters. He made it to the semifinals, a task no Brit had done at Wimbledon since Andy Murray did it in 2016.

In the end, he had to play the No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic who has a 27 consecutive match win streak at Wimbledon and has won the championship six times.

He gave everyone hope when he broke Djokovic in the opening game of the first set. But then Djokovic returned the favor and broke right back to be on serve. Norrie, though, would break again and was able to win the set 6-2. As he did, the Union Jack flags waved throughout the stand. And there was his coach and former Frog, Facundo Lugones, wearing his TCU cap, as he had all week. Lugones was not alone this time, as there were multiple TCU caps in Norrie’s family box. Brits, Kiwis, and Frogs all had hoped that Norrie was on his way to Sunday’s finals after that first set.

But then the reality of playing the top-seed hit, and Norrie lost his ability to fight back. He faced multiple break points in the second set, holding them off until finally, Djokovic was able to win the break and pull ahead. Djokovic would go on to then win three straight sets, winning the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Norrie, though earned profound respect from his fellow players to the Brits inside and outside of Centre Court. This was not his year, but he fought a hard fight and will be back. He made his Frogs' family proud.

Cam Norrie’s 2022 Wimbledon

  • First Round – Defeated Pablo Andujar (Spain, ranked No. 100) - 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
  • Second Round – Defeated Jaume Munar (Spain, ranked No. 71) - 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2
  • Third Round – Defeated Steve Johnson (USA, ranked No. 93) - 6-4, 6-0, 6-1
  • Fourth Round – Defeated Tommy Paul (USA, No. 30 seed) - 6-4, 7-5, 6-4
  • Quarterfinals – Defeated David Goffin (Belgium, ranked No. 58) – 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5
  • Semifinals – Lost to Novak Djokovic (Serbia, No. 1 seed) – 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Tino Matiyenga, TCU Track and Field
More Sports

TCU Track And Field: Running On Full

By Tyler Brown41 minutes ago
Brayden Taylor bats against Houston in the MLB4 tournament in Scottsdale on Sunday, February 20.
Baseball

USA Baseball: Taylor Selected To 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

By Barry Lewis12 hours ago
Texas infielder Ivan Melendez (17) catches a ball at first base during the game against Kansas at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2022
Baseball

Announcing the KillerFrogs’ All-Big 12 2022 Baseball Team

By Barry Lewis22 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium
Football

ACC College Football Preview 2022: Outlook For Clemson, NC State, Miami

By Brett GibbonsJul 7, 2022
TCU Spring Game #1 WR Quentin Johnston
Football

TCU Football: Johnston and Hodges-Tomlinson Named To The Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By Barry LewisJul 6, 2022
IMG_1646
Football

Challenges, Creativity In Making College Football Travel Schedule Building

By Brett GibbonsJul 6, 2022
Think NIL
More Sports

TCU Athletics: Think NIL Announces Eight New Ambassadors

By Barry LewisJul 6, 2022
Jul 5, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Cameron Norrie (GBR) celebrates after match point against David Goffin (BEL) in a quarterfinals mens singles match on Number One court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Frogs in the Pros

Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Semifinals

By Barry LewisJul 6, 2022