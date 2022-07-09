Norrie’s Historic Wimbledon Run Comes To An End

Cam Norrie advanced further in any Grand Slam in his young professional career. Along the way, he united fans in three corners of the globe – his home country and host, Great Britain, his college home Fort Worth, and the place where he grew up and where his parents still live, Auckland, New Zealand.

In a historic run over the last two weeks, or fortnight as the Brits say, he has played some unforgettable tennis, including a couple of five-setters. He made it to the semifinals, a task no Brit had done at Wimbledon since Andy Murray did it in 2016.

In the end, he had to play the No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic who has a 27 consecutive match win streak at Wimbledon and has won the championship six times.

He gave everyone hope when he broke Djokovic in the opening game of the first set. But then Djokovic returned the favor and broke right back to be on serve. Norrie, though, would break again and was able to win the set 6-2. As he did, the Union Jack flags waved throughout the stand. And there was his coach and former Frog, Facundo Lugones, wearing his TCU cap, as he had all week. Lugones was not alone this time, as there were multiple TCU caps in Norrie’s family box. Brits, Kiwis, and Frogs all had hoped that Norrie was on his way to Sunday’s finals after that first set.

But then the reality of playing the top-seed hit, and Norrie lost his ability to fight back. He faced multiple break points in the second set, holding them off until finally, Djokovic was able to win the break and pull ahead. Djokovic would go on to then win three straight sets, winning the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Norrie, though earned profound respect from his fellow players to the Brits inside and outside of Centre Court. This was not his year, but he fought a hard fight and will be back. He made his Frogs' family proud.

Cam Norrie’s 2022 Wimbledon

First Round – Defeated Pablo Andujar (Spain, ranked No. 100) - 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

