Carlos Alcaraz Challenges Steph Curry to Golf Match With Funny Jab
Carlos Alcaraz, coming off a U.S. Open win over Jannik Sinner in the final, used his golf game to keep his mind at ease throughout his run at Flushing Meadows.
The new ATP world No. 1, a ranking he reclaimed with the win over Sinner, celebrated each win at the U.S. Open with a golf swing motion using his tennis racket. It started after his first-round match, doing the celebration toward Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Fellow Spaniard and 2017 Masters winner Sergio García supported Alcaraz at the tournament and they even found time to sneak a round in on a day off during the festivities.
Now, Alcaraz has his sights set on a round with a fellow star athlete.
Warriors superstar Steph Curry attended the highly anticipated U.S. Open final between Alcaraz and Sinner. Before leaving New York, Alcaraz left a message for Curry to try and set up a golf round. He even sweetened the pot with a funny slight jab.
"Let's set up a golf round, I'll give you some strokes," Alcaraz wrote in a letter which he left for Curry, posted on Instagram by the Today Show.
Curry isn't some slouch golfer himself. He won the celebrity golf tournament American Century Classic in 2023 and has continued competing while showing off his skills on the course. Maybe Alcaraz can enter his hat into the ring. Either way, a match between the two would be must-see TV.
The U.S. Open women's singles champion and WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka left a note for Curry too, challenging him in another fashion.
"Next time, come watch me play. Back-to-back U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka," she wrote.
The Warriors star has some work to do next summer.