Frogs In The Pros: Catch Your TCU Football Alumni In Week 4 NFL Action

22 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded a pair of sacks in the Texans' road loss to the Bears in Week 3. Houston hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin very nearly took a punt return to the house on Monday Night Football in a win over the Giants. This weekend, Dallas hosts the NFC East rival Washington Commanders.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom played at left tackle in the Rams' win over the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. The Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football this coming week.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor remains a starter for the Colts' offensive line. The Colts upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and look for win No. 2 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock saw limited action in the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. The Vikings visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in Week 4.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu played in the Colts' big Week 3 upset over the Chiefs, but did not record a tackle. The Colts face the Titans this weekend.

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton is on standby this week as Jameis Winston battles a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen says he doesn't expect Winston to sit, but Dalton may see his first action of the year against the Vikings should that change.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor caught his only target for just two yards in the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Lions. Minnesota faces the Saints this weekend.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann hasn't seen much action this season as the Vikings' reserve center.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow played limited snaps for the Texans but did not record a tackle in their loss to Chicago. The Texans face the Chargers on Sunday.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moherig sat out the Raiders' Week 3 loss against the Titans with an injury. He's hopeful to play in Week 4 as the Raiders host the Denver Broncos.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– According to Kyle Shanahan, Verrett will begin practice next week leading up to Week 5. Optimism remains that he can see his first action then after tearing his ACL at the start of last season.



Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard remains on the short-term IR, where he is eligible to return to practice next week should he be healthy enough to. Howard has not yet played this year.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– The Chiefs made roster moves to clear a space for Niang to come off the PUP list next week when he is eligible. The moves point to Niang making his way back to the field in Week 5.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier remains on the Seahawks injured reserve list. He is at the earliest eligible to come off next week, but must be feeling healthy enough to first.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Season-ending IR)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

