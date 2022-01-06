Frogs in the NBA: How TCU Alumni Are Faring This Season

Three TCU Horned Frogs are on NBA rosters currently: Desmond Bane (Memphis), Kenrich Williams (Thunder), and RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers). With the season roughly halfway through– the All-Star Game is on Feb. 20– how are each of the former TCU stars faring on their teams?

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Not many players this season are turning heads quite like Desmond Bane. Aside star Ja Morant, Bane is scoring 17.4 points per game and is shooting a blistering 41.6% from three. Over his last 10 games, those numbers rise to 20.7 points per game and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Bane began the season with six straight games of at least 17 points and has scored at least 25 points six times. He's also been money from the free throw line– standing fourth in the league at 90.6%.

This season, only Morant is playing more minutes per game for the Grizzlies (25-14) than Bane.

Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams is playing 20.7 minutes per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) this year. He's adding 6.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in his off-the-bench role. This is Williams' fourth season in the NBA.

Williams has always been active on defense, averaging nearly a steal a game during his career; this year, he's swiping 0.8 steals per game.

The Thunder have improved over their last 10 games, going 5-5 in that stretch. However, they still sit five games outside of the current playoff picture.

RJ Nembhard, Cleveland Cavaliers

RJ Nembhard is playing a limited role for the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) this season. Though he's only seeing the floor for eight minutes per game this year, Nembhard has played 12.3 minutes per game over the last 10 outings. He contributes 2.2 points, on average.

Though limited, he's been effective shooting the ball (45.5% shooting).

With a young corps, the Cavaliers have shown a promising step forward this season. Even without budding star Collin Sexton (knee injury, out for the season), Cleveland is over 0.500 and holding the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are led by Darius Garland (19.7 ppg) and Jarrett Allen (17.1 ppg, 10.7 rebounds per game).

