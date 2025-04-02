Know Your Foe: BYU Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #9 Payton Gubler
Redshirt Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from St. George, Utah
The 5-foot-10 right-hander has been a force on the mound for the Cougars this season, consistently setting the tone on Friday nights. Gubler has gone at least four innings in every start, providing stability and durability. He gives BYU a strong foundation to open each series. His three-pitch mix keeps hitters off balance, making him a tough matchup.
Gubler's fastball sits between 90-93 mph, touching 95, while his slider, also in the low 90's, is a sharp, well-located putaway pitch. He complements those with a deceptive changeup that disrupts hitters'90's timing. With his ability to make bats miss and work deep into games, TCU will need to capitalize early before he settles into a rhythm. If Gubler finds his groove, expect a low-scoring battle.
Saturday- #14 Jaden Harris
Senior Right-handed pitcher from Millville, Utah
Jaden Harris has taken the mound as BYU’s Saturday starter this season, though he has battled inconsistency. While he has the talent to be a reliable arm, his performance has fluctuated. His slider is his most effective weapon, generating an impressive 83% whiff rate when located properly. When he’s commanding it, Harris can be dominant and difficult to hit.
However, when his control wavers, opposing lineups can quickly capitalize, leading to a flurry of hits and walks. For TCU, patience at the plate will be key, working deep into counts and waiting for mistakes, which will provide the best opportunity to break through against Harris.
Sunday- #37 Garrison Sumner
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Eagle Mountain, Utah
The 6-foot-3 right-hander has been a reliable Sunday starter for the Cougars this season, consistently delivering strong outings. Sumner has a four-pitch arsenal that keeps hitters off balance. His fastball can reach 95 mph, setting the tone for his pitches. His curveball, sitting at 76-78 mph, features a high spin rate averaging 2,697 RPM, creating sharp, late-breaking depth. His slider comes in at 78.9-80.7 mph, with an average spin rate of 2,317 RPM, providing a different breaking look.
Rounding out his pitches is his changeup, ranging from 79-82 mph, which adds more for the hitter to think about. To have success against Sumner, TCU will need to attack him early. If they let him settle in, he can go deep into games.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Payton Gubler
3.69
3
1
7
Jaden harris
8.04
1
3
7
Garrison Sumner
7.03
3
1
7
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!
Potential Starting Lineup:
CF: Crew McChesney .318 BA, 16 R, 28 H
SS: Ryder Robinson .214 BA, 23 R, 22 H
LF: Luke Anderson .352 BA, 19 R, 37 H
1B: Cooper Vest .304 BA, 29 R, 31 H
RF: Bryker Hurdsman .425 BA, 26 R, 34 H
2B: Brock Watkins .316 BA, 18 R, 30 H
DH: Ryker Schow .261 BA, 6 R, 6 H
3B: Easton Jones .192 BA, 14 R, 19 H
C: Parker Goff .300 BA, 16 R, 18 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Justis Reiser: IP: 16.2, H: 11, R: 10 ER:7, BB: 9, SO: 16, HR: 0, ERA: 3.78
Brayden Marx: IP: 18.1, H: 19, R: 15, ER: 13, BB: 16, SO: 21, HR: 1, ERA: 6.38
Brett Hansen: IP: 13.1 H: 19, R: 16, ER: 12, BB: 7, SO: 14, HR: 0, ERA: 8.10
Nolan Ficklin: IP: 10.1, H: 10, R:7, ER: 6, BB: 6, SO: 7, HR: 0, ERA: 5.23
Stone Cushing: IP: 10.2, H: 17, R: 12, ER:11, BB: 7, SO: 8, HR: 2, ERA: 9.28
Ashton Johnson: IP: 11.0, H: 10, R: 5, ER:4, BB: 1, SO: 14, HR: 2, ERA: 3.27
Cayson Bell: IP: 13.2, H: 14, R: 11, ER:10, BB: 6, SO: 10, HR: 1, ERA: 6.59
First pitch in the series is Thursday, April 2 at 6 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+ or heard on 88.7 KTCU FM or on the Varisty app.