TCU Running Back to Enter Transfer Portal
In this story:
The transfer portal hasn’t opened yet, but players from across the country have already stated their intent to enter it when it officially opens for business on Jan. 2. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover already announced that he was leaving Fort Worth several days ago, and now backup running back Nate Palmer has done the same.
Palmer, a former three-star recruit out of Decatur, Texas, has been with the Frogs for two seasons. Over that period, he’s intermittently been a figure of the rushing attack — especially this past season when several Horned Frogs running backs went down with injuries. In total, he’s accumulated 164 rushing yards on 41 carries throughout two seasons in college, with 139 of those yards coming in 2025. He has yet to score a touchdown in his college career.
“I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to represent the City of Fort Worth and TCU the last 2 years,” Palmer said in a post on X on Dec. 22. “Thank you to ALL of TCU staff for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of Nate Palmer on and off the field. Thank you to my teammates for all the memories we have created the last 2 years. I have formed relationships and met friends I will call brothers the rest of my life. After careful consideration with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. God bless & Thank you Horn Frog Nation.”
Palmer’s best performance came in the team’s opening win over North Carolina, where he ran it seven times for 61 yards. In the Frogs’ final game of the season against Cincinnati, he carried it a career-high eight times for 33 yards.
What Will TCU’s Rushing Attack Look Like Next Season?
While it’s difficult to forecast exactly how TCU’s roster will shake out in 2026, it can be safe to assume that Jeremy Payne will be the featured running back for the Horned Frogs next season. With Kevorian Barnes being a senior and Palmer entering the portal, the opportunity is Payne’s for the taking.
It’s deserved, too. The sophomore from Missouri City, Texas, had a productive season that saw him put up 550 yards on 97 carries. He reached the end zone on four occasions as well. Should he parlay that success into 2026 — perhaps with an additional boon thanks to the arrival of new offensive coordinator Gordie Sammis — then TCU will be set when it comes to running the football.
Recommended Articles
Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.Follow sethdowdle