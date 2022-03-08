KillerFrogs.com Launches KF NIL, LLC

KillerFrogs.com, TCU's largest online community, has launched a new program specifically designed to provide funding for name, image, and likeness opportunities for student-athletes at TCU. The new company, KF NIL, LLC, has committed to sponsoring athletes, from all sports, in 2022.

In July 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policy to now allow student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) through partnerships with local and national businesses. Through these brand partnerships, athletes can turn their successes in their sports to providing supplemental financial resources to assist with the cost of attending college. KF NIL, LLC will connect Fort Worth-area businesses to TCU student-athletes.

KF NIL is led by TCU alumni Ryann Zeller, a former cheerleader at TCU, and W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Famer, and former offensive lineman. This initiative strongly supports TCU's Scaled to Succeed program. Scaled to Succeed is an educational opportunity in conjunction with the Neely School of Business and TCU Athletics. All student-athletes are offered courses that will help them understand the responsibilities that come with NIL funds.

"The benefits of NIL come with adult responsibilities", said Zeller. "You can't put this on young student-athletes without preparing them. We cannot lose sight that NIL is changing amateur athletics for better or worse. I am proud that TCU could design and implement Scaled to Succeed so quickly for their student-athletes. I think programs like TCU's are critical to the athlete's failure or success with their NIL journey. Scaled to Succeed will allow student-athletes to build their brand and capitalize on NIL opportunities easily, safely, and ethically. We want KF NIL to complement TCU's program by helping student-athletes prepare for life after college with opportunities for professional development, community engagement, and business opportunities."

TCU fans will be able to donate to KF NIL, LLC. They have the option to direct where they want their funds to be used. They can designate a specific athlete, a specific TCU team, and a specific business partner. Those interested in knowing more or wanting to donate can visit the Fan Forum at KillerFrogs.com and select NIL Contributions.

About KillerFrogs.com

KillerFrogs.com, created in 1997, is the largest online community of TCU fans. Their Fan Forum is a popular outlet for TCU fans. In September 2021, KillerFrogs launched a FanNation website (KillerFrogs|FanNation), part of the Sports Illustrated family of websites, and provides fans daily content on TCU athletics. In addition to the online community, KillerFrogs is known for their annual State of the Frogdom, Killer Bus Trip to an away football game, charity teams for Cook Children's, The Blast, and St. Baldrick's Foundation to conquer kids' cancer.