Men’s Tennis: TCU Garners No. 4 National Seed in NCAA Tournament
Once again, the TCU men’s tennis team is a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, which begins this weekend. On Monday, the team selections were announced. TCU is the No. 4 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA D1 Men’s Tennis Championship and garnered one of the at-large bids for the tournament.
It marks the fourth straight year that David Roditi’s squad earned a national seed for the NCAA Tournament. It also marked TCU’s 34th NCAA Tournament appearance.
TCU will now host NCAA Regional matches on the purple courts at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center May 3-4.
Fort Worth Regional Matchups and Times
Friday, May 3
- No. 2 seed Arkansas (21-11) vs. No. 3 seed Cornell (18-6) – 2 p.m.
- No. 1 seed TCU (22-4) vs. No. 4 seed UC Irvine (17-6) – 5 p.m. (approximately)
Saturday, May 4
- Regional Final – 4 p.m.
TCU and UC Irvine will meet for the fifth time and for the first time since 1997. This will mark the Anteaters first time to play in Fort Worth.
The last time TCU played Arkansas, it was in the first-round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs swept the Razorbacks and won 4-0. TCU and Cornell have never played each other.
Since the Horned Frogs are one of the eight national seeds, they have earned hosting rights for the Super Regional, if TCU advances out of the Regional round. The Fort Worth Super Regional is scheduled for Saturday, May 11. The winner of the Fort Worth Regional will face the winner of the Duke Regional. Teams in the Duke Regional include No. 13 Duke (18-9), Alabama (17-12), Charlotte (19-7), and UNC Ashville (16-7).
Final site action includes the quarterfinals through the championship final, which will be held May 16-25 at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
TCU in the NCAA Tournament
- 2024 No. 4 overall seed
- 4th straight year as a national seed
- 34th tournament appearance
- TCU has made four consecutive quarterfinal appearances
- TCU has reached the Elite Eight in six of the last eight seasons
- No program nationwide has notched more quarterfinal berths since 2015
- TCU has reached the semifinals five times (1989, 1996, 2001, 2015, and 2023)
- TCU’s streak of nine postseason appearances is the second-longest in program history (trailing 16 straight appearances 1991-2006)
Big 12 Teams in the NCAA Tournament
Five other teams from the Big 12 will be playing in the NCAA tournament this year.
Texas (22-3) received the conference’s automatic qualifier as winners of the Big 12 Championship. Texas is the No. 2 national seed and will host the Austin Regional. The Longhorns will face Sacramento State (17-6) in the first round. With a win, the Longhorns would take on UCLA or LSU. In 2023, UT advanced as far as the NCAA semifinals round for the seventh time in program history.
Oklahoma (20-4) is the No. 11 national seed and will host a Regional for the first time since 2018. The Sooners will face UT Arlington (12-7) in the first round. It’s the 14th consecutive appearance for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State (17-9) is playing in the Columbus Regional. They will face Vanderbilt (13-12) in the first round. If they win, they could potentially face the overall No. 1 seed in the nation, Ohio State (29-1).
The Tallahassee Regional is an all-Florida affair, with all four teams hailing from the Sunshine State. UCF (18-5) will face Florida (13-11) in the opening round. If they advance, they will face either No. 10 Florida State (21-7) or North Florida (14-8).
Baylor (18-11) rounds out the Big 12 teams. They will play San Diego (22-3) in the first round of the College Station Regional.
Top 16 National Seeds
- Ohio State (29-1)
- Texas (22-3)
- Virginia (22-5)
- TCU (22-4)
- Kentucky (24-2)
- Wake Forest (27-6)
- Tennessee (22-6)
- Columbia (20-3)
- Arizona (24-3)
- Florida State (21-7)
- Oklahoma (20-4))
- Harvard (20-6)
- Duke (18-9)
- NC State (17-6)
- Texas A&M (18-10)
- Mississippi State (17-7)
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.