Frogs Fall Short 6-5 Despite 9th Inning Rally
The West Virginia Mountaineers took the series against the Frogs with a 6-5 victory in Saturday’s rubber match in Fort Worth.
Back-to-back RBI doubles in the 1st inning gave the Mountaineers a quick 2-0 lead. Left handed pitcher Tyler Switalski settled in on the mound for West Virginia and gave TCU hitters a tough time at the plate.
He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks.
Right as Switalski was relieved of his duties, the Frogs offense found a spark. Chase Brunson was able to score Kurtis Byrne from third base to get the Frogs on the board.
But West Virginia had other plans. A four-run 8th inning extended the lead to 6-2. A Sacrifice fly from Sam White got the lead to 3-1 before Reed Chumley cranked a three-run shot.
The Frogs pulled one back with a sacrifice fly from Payton Tolle in the 8th and nearly made a tremendous comeback in the 9th. Brunson knocked in a pair of runs with a double down the left field line, and Jack Arthur singled home a run to cut the deficit to 6-5.
The Frogs rally ultimately fell short as they dropped the series to the Mountaineers. TCU will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they play the Mountaineers in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament.
