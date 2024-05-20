Men’s Tennis: TCU Wins National Championship
It was a fitting end to a season against a rival like no other. It was the ending everyone hoped for last season but did not get. It was an epic dual that came down to a decisive third set on the final court.
The No. 4 TCU men’s tennis (28-4) defeated No. 2 Texas (27-4) 4-3 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
This one was close like almost every other match between these two schools. After winning the doubles point, TCU won a singles court in straight sets to go up 2-0. Texas, though, would win three straight singles courts to take the lead. TCU would have to win decisive third sets on the final two courts before they could hoist the trophy.
It was the 8th time the two teams have met in the last two seasons. In 2023, the two split their meetings 2-2. Going into Sunday’s final, Texas held a 2-1 lead in the 2024 meetings. With TCU’s win, the two teams are now 4-4 over the last two seasons. However, when a championship is on the line, TCU holds a 3-2 edge.
In 2023, TCU beat Texas to win its second consecutive ITA Indoor National Championship and to win the Big 12 Tournament. Texas would defeat TCU in the regular season finale to clinch the Big 12 regular season. This year, Texas would defeat TCU in the Big 12 tournament. TCU would take the lead at 3-2 with Sunday’s natty.
TCU became the second Big 12 program to hoist the NCAA chalice. Texas claimed the crown in 2019.
The Horned Frogs have now claimed three national titles in as many seasons, having captured consecutive ITA Indoor National Championships in 2022 and 2023. No program across the NCAA ranks has won more in that span.
TCU defeated four conference champions on its run to NCAA glory. The Horned Frogs bettered Big West champ UC Irvine in the first round and took out No. 4 Kentucky and No. 1 Ohio State, the consensus SEC and Big 12 top dogs, in quarterfinal and semifinal play.
TCU improved to 56-33 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Roditi is now 30-9 in outdoor postseason play.
NCAA Men’s Tennis Semifinals – Doubles – TCU Won
Unlike Saturday’s semifinal match against Ohio State, TCU easily dominated on the double courts. Sebastian Gorzny and Jack Pinnington, playing on Court Two, defeated Micah Braswell and Eshan Talluri 6-3.
Moments later, the No. 63 pair of Jake Fearnley and Pedro Vives, playing on Court One, won their set 6-4 against Elliot Spirrizzi and Siem Woldeab.
Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted, playing on Court Three, were down 4-5 when the doubles point was clinched.
This season, TCU is now 22-10 in doubles and is 20-2 when winning the doubles point
NCAA Men’s Tennis Semifinals - Singles - TCU 3 – Texas 3
From the beginning, you knew it would be close. And you had that feeling it would be a 4-3 win. It just wasn’t clear until the end which team would emerge victorious.
No. 77 Maxted, on Court Four, quickly took care of business, defeating No. 90 Pierre-Yves Bailey 6-2, 6-4. This put the Frogs up 2-0.
However, Texas would win the next three singles matches, putting them ahead 3-2. No 40 Gilles-Arnaud Baily defeated No. 73 Vives 6-2, 6-1 on Court Three. Cleeve Harper then defeated Tomas Jirousek on Court Six 6-3, 6-2. Then on Court Two, Fearnley looked in control in the first set, defeating Micah Braswell 6-4. But Braswell would get the best of him in the next two sets, winning those 6-3, 6-1.
It came down to the third sets on both Courts One and Five. Pinnington, playing No. 2 Spirrizzi and one of the best singles players in the nation all season, got destroyed in the first set, 2-6. He was, though, able to shake it off and come back with a focused mindset. He would win the next two sets 6-4, 6-2. It was Pinnington’s 25th victory this season over a ranked opponent.
Then it came down to Gorny versus Jonah Braswell on Court Five. Gorzny would ultimately win a back-and-forth first set 7-5. He would be broken in the second set and lost it 4-6. Then, in the third set, when it mattered the most, neither player could hold serve. Gorzny got an early break and was up 3-0. Two games later, Braswell would break back, making it on serve at 3-2. Gorzny would break to make it 4-2. Braswell would break again, making it 4-3 on serve. Gorzny would get one more break at 5-3. He then served for the championship and sealed it with an ace to win the final game 40-love.
Next up: Four members of the national championship squad will remain in Stillwater to compete in the NCAA Individual Championships which begin May 20. Fearnley and Pinnington will compete in the singles tournament while Gorzny and Vives will pair up in the doubles tournament as the No. 9 national seed.
