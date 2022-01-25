TCU Swimming and Diving: Multiple School Records Fall

The men’s Swimming and Diving team competed in a dual meet against Texas in Austin over the weekend. The team did not come away with the victory, losing 189-100. However, there were impressive individual and relay performances, many that shattered program records.

On Friday, Geremia Freri won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:21.69. His closest competitor was over two seconds behind him. The win notched Freri another NCAA B cut. It was his fourth B cut this season in that event.

Also, on Friday, Jadon Wuilliez earned an NCAA B Cut for his time of 53.73 in the 100 breaststroke. He finished third overall in this event.

On Day Two, Freri picked up where he left off, breaking the school record in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:56.01. He was also part of the record-breaking 800 freestyle relay team along with Luke DiMiceli, Bennett Maczka, and Dusan Babic that swam a time of 7:40.57.

Another school record was set in the 400 long course meter (LCM) medley relay with a time of 3:53.53. The relay team included Joao Andrade, Wuilliez, Piotr Sadlowski, and Jake Litchfield.

Other results included:

Piotr Sadlowski – 100 butterfly – third overall – 47.95

Luke DiMiceli – 200 freestyle – third overall – 1:40.14

Tristan McFarland – 200 LCM IM – first – 2:07.92

Jake Litchfield – 50 LCM freestyle – first – 23.79

Jadon Wuilliez – 100 LCM – fourth overall – 1:04.23

In diving, several NCAA Zone cuts were earned. David Ekdahl recorded an NCAA Zone cut on the 1-meter with a score of 321.60 and another Zone cut on the 3-meter with a score of 334.35. Alex Hubbard also had a Zone cut on the 3-meter with a score of 336.45. On Saturday, Hubbard broke the school record on platform with a score of 377.03, which earned him another Zone cut.

Next up: The women’s team will be in San Antonio on January 28 to compete against Incarnate Word and Rice. The men’s team will compete in a dual meet with Incarnate Word on January 29.

