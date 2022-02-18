TCU Beach Volleyball Ranked No. 4 in Preseason Rankings

The TCU beach volleyball team received its highest-ever ranking this week, coming in at No. 4 in the collegebechvb.com preseason poll. The Horned Frogs have also been ranked No. 6 in the AVCA coaches' poll in anticipation of the 2022 season. This marks the first season that TCU has been ranked in the top 10 for any preseason polls and the fifth straight season TCU has been ranked in the Top 20.



Beach Volleyball has not been around long at TCU, but this year seems pretty promising for the Horned Frogs. They have quite of bit of returning upperclassmen and few freshman. But, the chemistry is there and growing. Something big can happen in TCU Beach Volleyball.



The Frogs are ranked in the preseason for the 5th time under head coach Hector Gutierrez. The team is coming off the greatest season in program history which featured the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance, the program's first All-Americans and a 26-10 record.

TCU is returning four All-Americans: Daniela Alvarez (2021), Tania Moreno (2021), Hailey Brockett (2021) and Kaylie McHugh (2018 at Tulane).



Alvarez and Moreno have spent their summer representing Team Spain in numerous tournaments alongside first-year Frog, . Alvarez led Spain to its best-ever result at the U21 World Championships, finishing with a silver medal. Moreno and Vergara took ninth place in both the U21 and U19 World Championships in Thailand.



Another player who saw significant sand time was Brockett. The rising senior went 28-7 and recorded 21 straight victories last season, a new program record for longest winning streak. She earned 2nd Team All-American honors and was named to the CCSA All-Conference team for the first time in her career.



McHugh comes to TCU from Tulane alongside three other transfers: (Pepperdine), (Pepperdine) and (UCLA). These four student-athletes will provide a new level of experience to a TCU squad that was the youngest representative at the NCAA tournament last spring.



Next up: The Horned Frogs play in the purple and white scrimmage this Sunday at the TCU beach volleyball courts. The matches will begin at 11 a.m. with free attendance, as always, for all fans.

