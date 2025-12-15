TCU's Eric McAlister Named AP All-American

Eric McAlister, who had one of the best receiving seasons in TCU history this past season, was named to the AP’s All-American Third Team. The recognition comes after McAlister posted 1,121 receiving yards in 2025, which ranked fifth-most in the country. His 10 receiving touchdowns were the most he caught in a single season during his four-year college career.

TCU hasn’t had a player named an AP All-American since three Horned Frogs — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Max Duggan, and Steve Avila — were put on the list following the program’s record-breaking 2022 season that saw the team win the Fiesta Bowl and play for a national championship.

The senior from Azle, Texas, began his career with a two-year stint at Boise State that saw him accumulate 1,132 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. After he put up 873 yards in 2023, McAlister returned home to Texas to spend his final two collegiate seasons at TCU. Even with several other impressive wideouts such as Savion Williams, Jack Bech, and JP Richardson in the lineup alongside him, McAlister still managed to catch 39 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

McAlister currently ranks 13th all-time in receiving yards in TCU history (1,883), right behind Cory Rodgers (2,111) and one spot ahead of Reggie Harrell (1,812). The all-time leader is Josh Doctson with 2,785.

A Breakout Season for the Horned Frogs’ Top Receiver

It was once players like Williams, Bech, and Richardson were out of the picture that McAlister truly became the No. 1 target for quarterback Josh Hoover.

After two lackluster efforts in the first two games of the season — he caught only five passes for a combined 66 yards against North Carolina and Abilene Christian — McAlister had his breakout performance in the final Iron Skillet matchup against SMU. He caught eight passes for 254 yards — the second-most in a single game in TCU history — and three touchdowns.

His historic outing against the Mustangs earned him several honors across the college football landscape, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, and Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

From there, the McAlister train never stopped. Over the final nine games of the season, he recorded 100 or more receiving yards five times, including a 156-yard performance in an otherwise disappointing outing for TCU against Kansas State. In the team’s final regular season game against Cincinnati, McAlister ended his time at Amon G. Carter Stadium with a bang, catching eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Awards Don’t Stop With the AP

In addition to being named to the AP’s All-American Third Team, McAlister was also selected to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s First Team All-Texas alongside teammates Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Jamel Johnson. He was also named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football’s top wide receiver, though he did not advance to the finalist stage.

McAlister is widely viewed as a likely selection in next year’s NFL Draft, with projections placing him in the fifth, sixth, or seventh round. He’ll look to join fellow NFL talents such as Williams (Green Bay Packers), Bech (Las Vegas Raiders), and Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) at the next level.

