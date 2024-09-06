TCU Cross Country: John McKenzie Invitational Final Results
TCU Cross Country opened up its 2024 campaign last weekend in the John McKenzie Invitational, where both the men's and women's cross country teams placed 1st overall resulting in an event sweep. Graydon Morris led the way for the men's team earning his first individual race victory with a career best of 14:48.3. For the women's team, Tabitha Ngao defended her title with a 1st place finish, running a 17:47.9.
The women's team cruised their way to victory with five athletes finishing inside the top ten. Aside from Ngao's 1st place finish, Mckenzie Bailey made her collegiate debut finishing 2nd overall with a time of 17:58.3. Peyton Woodruff, a transfer from Portland State, also had a Top-5 overall finish in her debut as a Horned Frog. Freshman Ava Santora and returning Horned Frog Jordan White also finished in the top 10 as well.
The men's team showed out in the John McKenzie Invitational by dominating the Top 5. Outside of Graydon Morris taking 1st place, Johnson Lagat made his debut with the cross-country team finishing 2nd overall, followed by Stone Burke, Noah Winters, and CJ Meyer. Not only did the men's team dominate the Top 5, but seven Horned Frogs showed growth with new PRs.
*=Personal Best
Women's 5K Final Results
1. Tabitha Ngao-(17:47.9)
2. McKenzie Bailey-(17:58.3)
5. Peyten Woodruff-(18:47.7)*
6. Ava Santora-(18:48.9)
10. Jordan White-(19:02.4)*
12. Olivia Andrews-(19:05.9)
13. Emmy Stoll- (19:07.8)
14. Kate Selover-(19:09.7)*
17. Gabby Martin-(19:20.8)
26. Josey Whitaker-(20:09.4)
32. Maddie Reagan (20:19.4)
Men's 5K Final Results
1. Graydon Morris (14:48.3)*
2. Johnson Lagat (14:50.7)
3. Stone Burke (14:58.0)*
4. Noah Winters (15:00.3)*
5. CJ Meyer (15:01.0)*
7. Tate Underwood (15:10.7)*
15. Drew Oliver (15:26.8)*
16. Colin Lantz (15:27.4)*
18. Zach Troutman (15:31.0)
19. Hector Solis (15:33.8)
20. Tyler Westrom (15:35.9)
23. Grant Martinez (15:42.2)
26. Brayden Schick (15:51.2)
34. Henry Beckman (16:10.5)
The TCU cross country teams will look to continue their hot start to the season at the UTA Gerald Richey Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 a.m. in Arlington, Texas.
